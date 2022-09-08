Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Western Interior Supply

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Denver-based Western Interior Supply based.

Western was founded in 1985 to locally source and distribute Division 9 acoustical materials in the Denver-area commercial building industry. Over the past few decades, Western has thrived under the leadership and collaboration of its core team in operations and sales with over 200 years of combined industry experience and expertise.

With USG as the leading manufacturer for ceiling products and a knowledgeable team, Western Interior Supply is widely recognized as the leading distributor of standard acoustical ceilings, specialty acoustical ceilings and walls, and decorative ceiling and wall products for Denver commercial contractors, builders and developers.

Kim Stafford will continue to operate Western Interior Supply as general manager and will report to Beau Hayes, president of Jones Heartz and Drywall Material Sales, two gypsum distributors based in Colorado. Stafford has been heavily involved in the success and progression of Western Interior’s business strategy, inventory supply, operations and culture-building.

“Western Interior Supply is excited to partner with Kodiak to expand our capabilities, customer base, market coverage, and service to our customers,” Stafford said. “Our team at Western has become our company’s greatest asset over the years, and I appreciate Kodiak’s emphasis on prioritizing our team to continue to make decisions at the local level for our growing market and industry.”

“Western Interior Supply is a valued addition to Jones Heartz Building Supply, Drywall Material Sales, and the Kodiak team,” said Hayes. “Kim Stafford has developed an expert organization that leads in the acoustical and specialty-ceilings market here in the Front Range. We are enthusiastic to partner with Western Interior and expand their presence and delivery capabilities.”

“The acquisition of Western Interior Supply marks our first acquisition in the gypsum space since 2017,” said Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney. “This is a bold strategy with headwinds in the single-family market, and we are confident it will pay off for Kodiak and expand our gypsum-related offerings along the Colorado Front Range market.”