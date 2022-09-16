DOJ Sues to Block $4B Hardware, Home Improvement Acquisition

The deal would combine two of three major competitors in residential door hardware.

U.S. Department of Justice
Sep 16, 2022
I Stock 1294120693
iStock

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to block ASSA ABLOY AB’s proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of the hardware and home improvement division of rival Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

ASSA ABLOY and Spectrum are two of the three largest producers of residential door hardware in the concentrated, $2.4 billion U.S. industry.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the merger would eliminate important head-to-head competition between ASSA ABLOY and Spectrum, risking higher prices, lower quality, reduced innovation and poorer service in the sale of at least two types of residential door hardware: premium mechanical door hardware and smart locks.

“Millions of Americans rely on these companies’ door hardware products every day to meet their most basic privacy and security needs,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Competition between these two companies, which are two of the three largest companies in an already concentrated industry, has benefitted American consumers in the form of lower prices and better quality. That important competition would be extinguished if this merger were allowed to proceed to the detriment of Americans.”

The complaint, which seeks to enjoin the transaction under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, alleges that ASSA ABLOY and Spectrum have competed for years to be leaders in the U.S. markets for premium mechanical door hardware and for smart locks. The proposed transaction would transform these markets, giving ASSA ABLOY a near-monopoly in premium mechanical door hardware and more than a 50% share in smart locks, leaving only one significant competitor.  More broadly, a combined ASSA ABLOY/Spectrum would control approximately 50% of the overall residential door hardware market. Hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of premium mechanical door hardware and smart locks are sold each year in the United States. Premium mechanical door hardware is made of high-quality, durable metals (primarily forged brass and cast bronze), and is highly customizable, design-driven, and constructed with superior craftsmanship. Smart locks are an increasingly popular type of digital door lock that can be remotely operated and monitored through a wireless connection to another electronic device, such as a smart phone or smart speaker.    

ASSA ABLOY AB is a publicly traded Swedish stock company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It sells its residential door hardware products in the United States under the August, EMTEK, and Yale brands. ASSA ABLOY’s revenues were approximately $9.1 billion in 2021.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded Delaware corporation headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.  It sells its residential hardware products in the United States under the Baldwin and Kwikset brands. Spectrum’s revenues were approximately $4.6 billion in 2021.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
September 8, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 40 20 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 At 2 26 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
Imperial Dade officials said the deal would add scale in Puerto Rico.
September 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 1 34 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Jan-San Suppliers
The distributor said the deals would bolster its footprint in the Northeast.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 53 41 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Howard Precision Metals
Howard is one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 29 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik Acquires PCD Tools Maker Frezite
The company will join Sandvik's Walter division.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Western Interior Supply
The Denver company distributes acoustical materials to the local commercial building industry.
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 3 28 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Builders FirstSource Acquires Trussway
The deal will strengthen BFS' roof and floor truss products.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 28 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire GGB Bearing Technology
The deal will expand Timken's portfolio of engineered bearings.
September 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 2 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Producto Group Acquires ThermoFab
ThermoFab makes heavy-gauge plastic enclosures for the industrial, medical and tech sectors.
September 6, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 8 22 29 Am 62ea769e01f04
Mergers & Acquisitions
SBP Holdings Adds Cawtaba Industrial Rubber, Coastal Hose & Rubber
The deal increases SBP's North American footprint to nearly 80 locations.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm 6298f57d35d61
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering
The takeover is its sixth in the past two years.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 02 At 11 41 11 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Reaches Deal to Acquire Advance Electrical
The transaction would bolster its U.S. subsidiary's presence in Atlanta.
September 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm 62420b7f68eab
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Sullivan Environmental Technologies
The deal is DXP's fourth addition this year.
September 2, 2022
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Western Steel and Plumbing
The acquisition will expand DSG's footprint in North Dakota.
September 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 51 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alro Steel to Acquire Access Metals
The Baltimore company will enable Alro to expand its customer base in the eastern U.S.
September 1, 2022