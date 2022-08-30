Power Tool Companies Announce Merger

Metabo HPT
Aug 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 30 At 1 19 19 Pm

BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America.

Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.

By integrating operations, both brands will continue to support retailers and end users with world-class power tools for the residential and multi-family construction market and the metalworking and industrial markets. The unification will enhance value across the organization, driving new business opportunities for existing Metabo HPT and Metabo customers.

Metabo HPT — the new brand name under Koki Holdings America, formerly part of the Hitachi group — offers an extensive line of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting, as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors, and collated fasteners. Its supports over 4,000 retail locations and over 1,000 authorized service centers.

Metabo’s premium line of power tools, engineered in Germany, are designed specifically for professional users to provide the highest level of safety, reliability and performance. Metabo manufactures both corded and cordless power tools, as well as a full line of abrasives and accessories for metalworking, concrete, and many other industrial and construction applications. Its extensive line of tools includes angle grinders, die grinders, drills, rotary hammers, and dustless systems, and the Metabo Ultra-M LiHD battery technology offers users the mobility and power for the most demanding industrial applications.

