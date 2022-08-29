Holston Gases Acquires Alpine Gas Company

Tennessee gas and industrial supply distributor Holston Gases last week announced its acquisition of Alpine Gas Company.

Holston officials said the company plans to consolidate Alpine's Carrolton, Georgia, operations into Holston's existing facility in the West Georgia city. The company distributes industrial, medical and propane gas and welding, safety and industrial supplies from 42 locations across the Southeast.

"We are very pleased to add the 3,100 propane customers of Alpine Gas to those of Holston Gases," Holston President Robert Anders said in a statement. "Alpine Gas Inc. has been servicing the North Georgia area for over 58 years and has a great reputation and loyal customers that we are excited to bring into the Holston family."

Alpine officials said the deal would add value for its customers in Northwest Georgia and eastern Alabama.