Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group

Nautic Partners
Aug 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 04 25 Pm

CHINO, Calif. — Harrington Industrial Plastics on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Crist Group in partnership with the company’s owner, Paul Crist.

Headquartered in Woodland, California, Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies with a focus on the semiconductor end market and applications in other markets, including medical. Crist’s highly technical fabrication capabilities include infrared fusion welding, hot gas welding, ultrasonic welding, CNC machining, laser drilling and etching, precision flaring, and clean room preparation and packaging.

Paul Crist developed an expertise in fluoropolymer materials while he was an executive at Harrington in the 1990’s, and he founded the company in 2000. Under Paul’s leadership, Crist has grown into a market leader in fluoropolymer fabrication producing custom assemblies that are specified into production-level semiconductor tool equipment. The company has led the industry in innovation around process design, tooling, and engineering capabilities to better serve its customers. Today, Crist enjoys a strong reputation for process expertise and high quality products and services. The acquisition will enable Harrington to deepen its offering to customers in the semiconductor industry by providing fabrication services that complement its existing products. For more information on Crist visit www.cristgroup.com.

“Paul Crist and his team have built a strong fabrication operation that is well-known for its unique technical competencies in fluoropolymer materials, particularly in the rapidly growing semiconductor segment," Harrington CEO Dave Abercrombie. "We have had a longstanding relationship with Crist Group and Paul personally, and are very excited to welcome the Crist team into the Harrington organization. The acquisition is highly complementary to our business and will enhance our ability to provide differentiated, value-add products and services to our customers. We are very pleased to have closed Harrington’s third add-on and we will continue to evaluate other attractive opportunities.”

Paul Crist is joining the Harrington team and will continue to run the Crist division.

“We have had a strong relationship with Harrington as a trusted vendor and are now very excited to be joining the Harrington platform," Crist said. "Crist Group has succeeded in achieving substantial growth and developing strong customer relationships, and we believe that with Harrington’s resources and distribution network we can further support our customers and broaden our reach. I can say confidently based on our experience with Harrington as a vendor, my personal relationship with Dave Abercrombie and the Harrington team, as well as my former experience as an employee at Harrington, that our two companies share a similar culture of dedication to customer service and support for our employees. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
August 23, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
August 16, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
I Stock 881313828
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shipping Container Giants Abandon Merger
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 881313828
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shipping Container Giants Abandon Merger
The deal would have combined two of the world’s four suppliers of insulated container boxes and refrigerated shipping containers.
August 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
The combined company will support growing demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
Belt Power is the largest independent lightweight conveyor belting and automation solutions platform.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 51 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Avient to Sell Distribution Business
The deal completes a $1.5 billion acquisition announced earlier this year.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Fischer is a leading distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates
The acquisition is NEFCO’s seventh since 2017 and third this year.
August 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 17 At 11 48 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
The newly acquired company is a leader in HVACR and appliance parts.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1208998478
Mergers & Acquisitions
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
An M&A expert on common mistakes — and how to avoid them.
August 17, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
The deal includes about 600 employees and manufacturing operations in Guadalajara.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
The company's cloud-based SaaS platform provides multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 32 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
LDR Growth Partners plans to focus on expanding the companies' products and platforms.
August 15, 2022
Warehouse Sdaf Housing Up On Forklift Ps
Operations
Solve Industrial Motion Pushes Forward After Restructuring
Power transmission market leader Solve makes inroads in a path toward strategic growth.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 52 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RS Group to Acquire Risoul for $275M
Risoul distributes industrial and automation products in Mexico.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 2 03 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
The company makes solid round tools and surgical cutting tools.
August 10, 2022