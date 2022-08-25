Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies

Apex Companies
Aug 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Apex Companies has announced that Engineered Handling, Inc, a leading storage and warehouse equipment supplier based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join the Apex family of companies to support growing customer demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states.

The combined company — operating under Apex Warehouse Systems — unites the talents and capabilities of Engineered Handling’s existing staff with the sales, design, engineering, automation and rack repair services of Apex Companies. 

Apex Companies is a full-service storage and material handling equipment provider, from individual pallet rack systems, forklifts, and lift equipment to full-scale warehouse design, integration, and automation,Apex offers customers one-stop-shop expertise.

The team from Engineered Handling has built a reputation as a premier material handling systems integrator offering warehouse design, engineering, installation, and training services to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southern states. In addition, they maintain a sales and stocking facility in Hickory, North Carolina, and a sales office in Greenville, South Carolina. These locations will join the existing Apex offices in Oak Brook, West Chicago and Aurora, Illinois, and Denver. All Engineered Handling employees will be joining Apex.   

“We have known and worked with the Apex team for many years and have appreciated their high level of expertise and customer service. We look forward to becoming a part of the Apex family and continuing to grow the combined company in the future," said Jerry Welsh, president of Engineered Handling, who will join the Apex team.

With its extensive footprint in the automotive parts and tool crib market, Engineered Handling expands Apex’s capability into this valuable sector. Additionally, the acquisition blends two active business units dedicated to used and overstock racking to expand the supply and affordability for customers throughout the U.S.

The addition of Engineered Handling, coupled with last year’s acquisition of Alpine Equipment Co. of Denver, gives Apex a coast-to-coast footprint that will help propel the company’s national growth plans.

“Apex’s acquisition of Engineered Handling is a testimony to our plans to make Apex a truly nationwide company. The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states are areas of tremendous growth in the warehouse and logistics market. We look forward to adding our capabilities to those of Engineered Handling to serve customers in this growing market,” said Peter DeHaan, principal, Apex Warehouse Systems.

The merger was concluded on Aug. 15.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 1 32 23 Pm
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
August 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
August 23, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
August 16, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 51 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Avient to Sell Distribution Business
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 1 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Belt Power to Platte River Equity
Belt Power is the largest independent lightweight conveyor belting and automation solutions platform.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 51 27 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Avient to Sell Distribution Business
The deal completes a $1.5 billion acquisition announced earlier this year.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 23 At 11 49 41 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Fischer Process Industries
Fischer is a leading distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 45 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Newman Associates
The acquisition is NEFCO’s seventh since 2017 and third this year.
August 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 17 At 11 48 50 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
The newly acquired company is a leader in HVACR and appliance parts.
August 17, 2022
I Stock 1208998478
Mergers & Acquisitions
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
An M&A expert on common mistakes — and how to avoid them.
August 17, 2022
Abb Acquires Siemens Low Voltage Nema Motor Business
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABB to Acquire Siemens' NEMA Motor Business
The deal includes about 600 employees and manufacturing operations in Guadalajara.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 43 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
The company's cloud-based SaaS platform provides multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 15 At 1 32 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cincinnati Radiator, Ohio Heat Transfer Acquired by Investment Firm
LDR Growth Partners plans to focus on expanding the companies' products and platforms.
August 15, 2022
Warehouse Sdaf Housing Up On Forklift Ps
Operations
Solve Industrial Motion Pushes Forward After Restructuring
Power transmission market leader Solve makes inroads in a path toward strategic growth.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 52 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RS Group to Acquire Risoul for $275M
Risoul distributes industrial and automation products in Mexico.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 2 03 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sandvik to Acquire Sphinx Tools
The company makes solid round tools and surgical cutting tools.
August 10, 2022
Jan Schulz-Wachler, president of Eukalin Corporation, with Steve Russo, president of Adhesives Specialists Inc.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eukalin Corp. Acquires Adhesives Specialists Inc.
The deal marks the company's first acquisition outside Germany.
August 8, 2022
1920 2021webcard Deco
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Deco Truss
The deal marks US LBM’s fourth acquisition of the year.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 464631118
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon to Acquire iRobot for $1.7B
Colin Angle will remain the robotics company's CEO.
August 5, 2022