NEFCO Acquires Jiffy Fastening Systems

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the professional construction trades, has completed the acquisition of Jiffy Fastening Systems Inc., headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

The deal is NEFCO’s sixth acquisition since 2017.

Founded in 1967, Jiffy supplies a large breadth of products to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC contractors throughout Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. Jiffy serves customers from three branches in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati.

“Jiffy is one of the best Sharp suppliers in the Kentucky and Ohio market and we are excited to join forces. The acquisition of Jiffy furthers our commitment to be the national leader in Sharp products as we continue to execute on our vision to partner with contractors across every job site in America. Through this partnership, NEFCO will expand its presence into the Midwest and service contractors in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia” said NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles. “Jiffy has been fortunate to have the exceptional leadership of the DeMoss brothers and we are excited to welcome Jeff, Kevin and Steve DeMoss to the NEFCO family. All three brothers will continue to lead the Jiffy business and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“The folks at Jiffy Fastening Systems Inc./Bluegrass Tool Warehouse Inc. could not be more excited to join forces with the NEFCO family,” said the DeMoss brothers. “NEFCO is also a family business with a huge footprint on the East Coast, stretching from Maine to Florida. Both families share the same core values of taking care of family, employees who are extended family, and customers who are treated like family. Couple these values with the added bonus of going to market in the same way with the exact same product mix, and this is a perfect match. We are very excited to join the NEFCO team.”