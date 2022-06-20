Berlin Packaging Acquires Andler Packaging Group

The deal will bolster the company's operations along the East Coast.

Jun 20th, 2022
Berlin Packaging
Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier, announced the acquisition of Andler Packaging Group, a value-added distributor of plastic, glass and metal containers and closures.

Founded in 1893 by Israel Andler in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was originally a recycler of glass bottles for the local community. With multiple locations across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida and 130 years of operating experience, Andler Packaging has grown to become one of the largest packaging suppliers in the U.S.  

Andler Packaging serves a variety of markets with expertise in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company also offers its customers value-added services, including proprietary custom tools, printing and labeling capabilities, and repacking and sterilization services.

"We are excited to welcome Andler Packaging to Berlin Packaging. Like Berlin, Andler Packaging’s mission is to provide outstanding customer service and support while fostering an environment with its employees that encourages and rewards creativity, initiative, and effort," said Berlin Packaging Americas CEO Rick Brandt. "This combination will enhance our industry-leading capabilities and bring even more thrill to our customers along the Atlantic Coast."

"We have a longstanding relationship with Berlin Packaging, not only as a competitor but also as a customer and supplier," said Sam Andler, managing director of Andler Packaging Group. "Berlin Packaging's values and dedication to customer thrill make this an excellent partnership. I look forward to continued growth for our company and our employees."

"We are extremely proud this family business chose to become our partners and are confident we will achieve great things together for our customers, suppliers and employees," said Bill Hayes, global CEO and president of Berlin Packaging.

Andler Packaging is the second acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in North America in 2022 and the fourth acquisition completed globally this year. All employees and locations for the acquisition will be retained.

