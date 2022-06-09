BradyIFS Acquires Camden Bag and Paper Co.

BURLINGTON, N.J., and BELL, Calif. — BradyIFS, a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial-sanitation products, has acquired Camden Bag and Paper Company, a foodservice and jan-san distributor serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1932, Camden Bag has catered to a wide range of businesses with foodservice, jan-san and packaging products. Over the last 15 years, President Rob Thomas and Vice President James Read have continued to expand and to diversify not only the product offering to include equipment and smallwares, but also the end markets, including industrial facilities and hospitality.

“Rob and the team at Camden Bag are a great addition to BradyIFS,” said BradyIFS Chairman and CEO Kenneth Sweder. “We are pleased to continue to expand our scale, density and distribution footprint along the East Coast with such a solid partner.”

“We are thrilled to join the BradyIFS family,” said Thomas. “The resources and strategic support they provide will allow for continued growth and stronger customer partnerships.”