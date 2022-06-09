Descartes Systems Acquires XPS Technologies for $65M

XPS is a provider of cloud-based, multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions.

Jun 9th, 2022
Descartes Systems Group
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm 6262ef9cb55b0

WATERLOO, Ont. — Descartes Systems Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired XPS Technologies, a leading provider of e-commerce shipping solutions. 

XPS provides cloud-based, multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions directly to small, medium and large e-commerce shippers. It also provides a white-label shipping platform to logistics services providers. The XPS platform helps customers streamline their e-commerce supply chain and reduce transportation costs by automatically importing orders, comparing carrier rates, printing shipping labels for all major carriers, and tracking through final delivery. The XPS platform is even more powerful with its integrations to leading e-commerce marketplaces, ERP providers and supply chain platforms.

“We remain committed to serving the e-commerce market and we believe that scale matters. Combining with XPS adds ecommerce domain expertise, advanced parcel shipping technology and a community of more than 10,000 customers,” said Andrew Roszko, executive vice president of commercial operations at Descartes. “Many of today’s small and medium e-commerce retailers will be the major enterprises of tomorrow, and our integrated e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions are designed to help these businesses through all phases of growth.”

“XPS complements our significant recent investments in the e-commerce fulfillment and shipping space,” said Descartes CEO Edward Ryan. “We welcome the XPS customers, employees and partners to the Descartes community and together look forward to helping the community manage the full lifecycle of domestic and international e-commerce shipments.”

Descartes acquired XPS for upfront consideration of approximately $65 million, satisfied with cash on hand, plus potential performance-based consideration. The maximum amount payable under the all-cash, performance-based earn-out is $75 million, based on XPS achieving revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post-acquisition. Any earn-out is expected to be paid in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

XPS is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 1 56 59 Pm
Bailey International Acquires Hydrolico
The deal will expand the company's presence in the U.S. and Canada.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 27 32 Pm
US LBM Acquires Truss Fab
The deal further expands the company's Arizona operations.
Jun 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 06 At 1 20 41 Pm
Worthington Industries Acquires Level5 Tools for $55M
The deal adds a leading provider of drywall tools and accessories.
Jun 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 35 50 Am
MSC Industrial Supply Acquires Engman-Taylor
The MRO supplier is adding a distributor of metalworking tools.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 31 41 Am
White Cap to Acquire CSI Geoturf
The Michigan company distributes construction geosynthetic and landscape supplies.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 47 11 Pm
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase
The deal will add converting services to Ellsworth's product portfolio.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 37 13 Pm
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Lone Star Machine Works
Lone Star provides complex hydraulic repair, precision machining, welding and fabrication.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Alaska Rubber Group location, Anchorage, Alaska.
Alaska Rubber Group Acquires Industrial Supply Inc.
The deal expands ARG's geographic reach, products, capabilities and markets served.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 55 06 Pm
Timken Acquires European Gear, Actuator Manufacturer
The bearings and power transmission company completed its previously announced acquisition of Spinea.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 8 51 43 Am
AD, Torbsa Announce Merger
The deal will establish a new AD Canada building supplies division.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 2 05 07 Pm
Lane Supply Acquires Air Center
Air Center has served manufacturers in Michigan and Ohio for nearly four decades.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 31 At 1 53 09 Pm
Aignep Acquires Alpha Technologies
The company also named the new chief executive of Aignep USA.
May 31st, 2022