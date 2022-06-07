PDI Acquires W.A. Bragg & Co.

The kitchen, bath and lighting distributor is adding a fellow Georgia supplier.

Jun 7th, 2022
PDI
PDI showroom, Lake Oconee, Ga.
PDI

ATLANTA — PDI announced that it has acquired W.A. Bragg & Co. as part of the company’s growth and expansion plans.

The purchase will accelerate PDI’s efforts to increase service to existing clients, reach customers in new markets, as well as broaden its offerings by adding new products to the current business model.

“We are proud to bring the Bragg team into the PDI family. This acquisition will have a significant and positive impact on our strategic growth initiatives while helping us stay true to our company mission,” said PDI CEO Coley Herrin. “We remain passionate about enhancing the lives of our employees, customers and vendors while sharing our unmatched industry knowledge.”

With nearly 50 years in business, PDI is a leading wholesale distributor and retailer providing quality kitchen, bath and lighting products in the southeastern U.S. The independently owned company currently operates 10 branch locations and seven showrooms across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, including the first two Kohler Signature Stores in the region.

“Our family began this business nearly 70 years ago with a deep commitment to our customers and employees,” said Brian Bragg, President of W.A. Bragg & Co. “We are grateful to the leadership at PDI for their commitment to carry on the tradition and values our company was built on.”

PDI has a growing network of branches and showrooms, and following the acquisition, will serve locations in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Evans, Lake Oconee, Lawrenceville, McDonough, Milledgeville, Pooler, Statesboro, Vidalia, Warner Robins, and Woodstock, Georgia, Aiken and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Nashville and White House, Tennessee.

