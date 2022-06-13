Clarion Safety Systems Acquires Machine Safety Specialists

MILFORD, Pa. — Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs and tags, has acquired Machine Safety Specialists, a leading machine safety and compliance consulting practice.

“Together with the Machine Safety Specialists team, we’re very pleased to share this exciting news with our collective customers and partners in safety,” said Clarion CEO Ron Crawford. “By bringing the expertise of Machine Safety Specialists’ highly trained safety engineers into the Clarion Safety family, we know we can bring greater value to our customers in the shared goals of increasing safety and reducing risk.”

Clarion Safety has a long-standing, 30-year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to a broad range of product safety standards to maximize safety and reduce risk. In recent years, it has expanded its product and service portfolio beyond labels, signs and markings, offering a digital safety management solution, ClarionAccess, a platform that helps manage product safety, customer resources, and training information, as well as comprehensive machinery safety and risk consulting services through its consulting practice, Clarion Safety Assessment. These latter efforts were driven by the company’s commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.

“This move to make Machine Safety Specialists a subsidiary of Clarion Safety takes our risk assessment and compliance consulting services to a new level. Clarion Safety now offers machine risk assessment and compliance consulting services for complex machinery and high-risk applications. We’re proud to offer this world-class service for our OEM and environmental, health, and safety customer base,” Crawford said. “The caliber of the Machine Safety Specialists team is top-notch and we couldn’t have found a more like-minded partner for Clarion Safety in terms of commitment to standards adherence, best practices, and quality service. Our team looks forward to the next steps in our partnership, and sharing more with our customers on the extended services that we can now offer.”

Specializing in complex and high-risk machinery, Machine Safety Specialists’ certified safety engineers help its clients understand and comply with safety regulations, including OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, RIA, and EN/ISO requirements. The company’s certified safety engineers are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. Machine Safety Specialists provides on-site and remote services and specializes in machine safeguarding, risk assessment, safety training, SISTEMA, functional safety analysis, and risk assessment software.

“In this complex world of machinery, technology, and safety compliance, Machine Safety Specialists provides clear answers. As part of the Clarion Safety team, we are now able to offer our clients solutions that make an immediate improvement to safety. As part of a program to eliminate and control machine risks, improving visual hazard awareness provides our clients with the immediate positive impact they’ve been looking for,” said Ken Hackworth, VP of Safety Assessment at Clarion Safety and Machine Safety Specialists. “We provide unbiased recommendations and enable our clients to make safety improvements within days of contacting us.”