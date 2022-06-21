Allied Motion Acquires Airex

The move will add precision linear and rotary motor technology.

Jun 21st, 2022
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 12 11 09 Pm

AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Airex LLC, a privately owned company with over 70 years of providing precision electromagnetic components and solutions for aerospace, defense, life sciences, semiconductor and other commercial industrial applications.

Airex’s patented winding technology, combined with robotic manufacturing, assures best-in-class quality linear motors – ironless and iron core, rotary motors, voice coils, wound electromagnetic components and sub-components.

“This acquisition is another excellent addition and strategically expands our motor offerings as it brings decades of materials understanding, engineering and lean manufacturing experience focused on providing quick-turn response times and custom solutions to our customers," said Allied Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. "From a product line perspective, Airex linear motors are the 'best-in-class' as they provide the highest torque density in the industry and have been selected and utilized in our Alio solution offerings for many years.

"Equally important, Airex has developed world-class quality systems to support broad mission critical defense programs and other demanding industries, such as life sciences and semiconductors. We are excited about adding Airex’s proven track record and team to the Allied family.”

“Airex has always been about developing new, high-performance and high quality technology for diverse applications," said Airex managing partner Lindsay Badger.  "Combining our core competencies with Allied’s will help support our long-standing customer base in the years ahead and will provide a larger platform upon which to grow.”

Established in 1950, Airex is a third generation-owned company headquartered in Somersworth, New Hampshire. Airex is expected to be accretive to both Allied’s margin profile and earnings per share in the first year.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

