Packer Fastener Opening New Branch in Eau Claire, WI

Expanding to western Wisconsin, it's the company's seventh brick-and-mortar location.

May 28th, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, WI — With exponential growth over the past decade, Packer Fastener has decided it is time to expand further west. Packer Fastener has achieved uninterrupted success within the fastener industry, allowing the company to make operational improvements and additions to the Packer Fastener family. Along with our continuous nationwide success, Packer Fastener is proud and excited to announce a new branch opening in the Eau Claire, WI area, which will be the company's seventh brick-and-mortar location. The new branch is set to open on June 1.

Packer Fastener was started in 1998 as a small company by three fastener salesmen. A dream and a little elbow grease was all it took to make us a fierce competitor within the fastener supply market. Today, Packer Fastener has over 100 employees who provide top-of the-line service and contribute tirelessly to the success of the company. Packer is all about the people; reinvesting, improving and striving for perfection, is what we preach daily. Determined to be better, or as our President Terry Albrecht says, “Our foot stays on the gas, without any brakes!”

READ MORE: See Industrial Distribution's 2018 Distributor Profile of Packer Fastener Here, and ID's 'Catching Up With...' 2020 Q&A with the company here.

To get to this point in time, Packer Fastener has continuously provided excellent service with accuracy, efficiency and speed. At Packer Fastener, both the leaders and the team are heavily invested in the culture that has been created and is helping to make the dream come true. Loyal customers and referrals have been another important factor in Packer Fastener’s success throughout the past decade. Without loyal customers, none of this would have been possible. We owe it to them for always coming to us with problems, and in turn, Packer will always be there to help find the best solution.

About the company: Packer Fastener is a Business-to-Business threaded fastener specialist supplier founded in Green Bay, WI. Packer offers a large, continuously expanding gamete of product line extensions including safety PPE, abrasives, tools and more. In addition, Packer Fastener offers vending services that are a sure-fire way to turn your VMI programs around, while also providing excellent e-commerce options. Packer’s user-friendly website allows easy access to all our products and services. See for yourself, here! https://www.packerfastener.com/ or give us a call at 715-231-4005.

Pf Eau Claire Sales Blitz Web

