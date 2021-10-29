Packer Fastener Expands South with New Chicago Branch

It marks the distributor's eighth total location, and the second branch opened this year.

Oct 29th, 2021
Packer Fastener
CHICAGO — With continued growth in 2021, Packer Fastener has decided to expand its brand further south. This will mark the second brick-and-mortar opening of 2021. Packer Fastener is proud and excited to announce a new branch opening in Chicago area, which will be the companies eighth location. The new branch is set to open on Nov. 1.

Packer Fastener was started in 1998 by three fastener salesmen. A dream and a little elbow grease was all it took to make us a fierce competitor within the fastener and industrial supply markets. Today, Packer Fastener has over 120 team members who provide top-of the-line service and contribute tirelessly to the success of the company. Packer is a culture and people-centric organization; reinvesting, improving, and striving for perfection, is what we preach daily. Our people-first focus has led to a 98 percent retention rate among team members and a 95 percent referral rate for new hires.

READ MORE: See Industrial Distribution's 2018 Distributor Profile of Packer Fastener Here, and ID's 'Catching Up With...' 2020 Q&A with the company here.

To get to this point in time, Packer Fastener has continuously provided excellent service with accuracy, efficiency, and speed. At Packer Fastener, both the leaders and the team are heavily invested in the culture that has been created and is helping to make the dream come true. Loyal customers and referrals have been another important factor in Packer Fastener’s success throughout the past decade. Without loyal customers, none of this would have been possible. We owe it to them for always coming to us with problems, and in turn, Packer will always be there to help find the best solution.

Determined to be better, or as our president Terry Albrecht says, “Our foot stays on the gas, without any brakes!”

Packer Fastener is a B2B threaded fastener and consumable industrial supply distributor founded in Green Bay, WI. Packer offers a large, continuously expanding gamete of product lines including fasteners, safety PPE, abrasives, tools, janitorial, chemicals, fittings, welding, and more. In addition, Packer Fastener offers vending services and a robust e-commerce platform.  Packer’s user-friendly website allows easy access to all our products and services.

