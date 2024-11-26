Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’

P&I Supply and Industrial Supply Co. were honored at a recent AD conference.

Nov 26, 2024
AD

A pair of Indiana distributors was recognized as Affiliated Distributors’ industrial distributors of the year at the buying group’s recent event in Chicago.

Evansville tool, welding and safety supply distributor P&I Supply was named AD’s industrial “Tier 1” member of the year, while Terre Haute-based Industrial Supply Co. received the award for “Tier 2” at AD’s Industrial & Safety-U.S., Mexico and Safety Network Divisions North American meeting in late October.

Brady Corporation, meanwhile, was named as the Tier 1 supplier of the year for the industrial segment, and SureWerx took the top supplier spot for Tier 2. 

In AD’s safety network, Stauffer Glove & Safety and Safety Services Inc. received member of the year honors, while Superior Glove Works and Black Stallion were named suppliers of the year.

Other honors announced at the group’s Spirit of Independence Awards dinner included AHB Tooling & Machinery and Saf-T-Gard International for planning excellence, Superior Glove Works, Safety Products Inc. and Levitt-Safety Ltd. for best workplaces, and Rivet MRO for service provider excellence.

Darla Smith of Campbell Supply Company and Amy Underwood of Scientific Sales received “MVP” awards, while Carter, Milchman & Frank Inc. and Mars Supply were recognized for their 100th years in business.

Nearly 1,000 AD members, suppliers and service providers attended the event, officials said.

“The 2024 AD North American meeting showcases the power of collaboration and innovation across our countries and divisions,” Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical and Industrial business unit. “It’s incredible to see so many attendees come together to share insights, celebrate achievements, and shape the future of our industry.”

