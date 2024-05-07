Graybar Recognized as 'Best Managed Company'

The awards, sponsored by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal, are in their fifth year.

Graybar
May 7, 2024
Graybar

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced Monday that it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company.

Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“We are honored that Graybar is a 2024 Best Managed Company,” said Graybar Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Mazzarella. “This year marks 95 years of employee ownership at Graybar, which means our people are truly invested in the company’s long-term success. This creates a culture of excellence, where we hold ourselves to a high standard and consistently focus on doing what’s right for our customers, our company, and the communities we serve. We look to the future with confidence, as we embrace new opportunities to innovate, grow and make a positive impact.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

