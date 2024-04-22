Marc Strandquist Posthumously Awarded NFDA’s 2024 'Fastener Professional of the Year'

He led WINA and Optimas Solutions over nearly four decades in the fastener industry.

National Fastener Distributors Association
Apr 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 22 At 3 32 58 Pm
NFDA

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — The National Fastener Distributors Association announced that the 2024 recipient of its Fastener Professional of the Year award is Marc Strandquist.

In his nomination of Strandquist, Doug Ruggles stated, “I don’t know anyone who has had a broader impact on the industry driving professionalism, growth, and a commitment to giving back. He was beloved by his team and customers because of his ability to connect with them and truly care for their goodwill.”

Strandquist graduated from Guilford High School in 1980 and Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in 1984. He served in the U.S. Army as an officer with 10 years in the National Guard and Army Reserves, serving in Operation Desert Storm at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and retired as a Captain. Marc married Vonda in 1986 and together, they celebrated 37 years and raised three kids, two of whom are carrying on the name in the fastener world.

Strandquist started his career in the fastener industry as a salesman in 1986 and worked his way up to CEO of two different global fastener companies during his career: Wurth Industry North America and Optimas Solutions. He was in the fastener industry for 37 years in various roles, both distribution and manufacturing. During his career, he accomplished much, and he prided himself on creating positive work cultures and employee engagement. His enthusiasm and positive approach to managing was infectious and felt by employees and customers alike.

Strandquist was the consummate businessman who could relate to people and circumstances at every level, from warehouse employees to C-suite executives. He knew how to bring individuals together to solve problems and move the business forward. Strandquist helped craft some of the largest and most complex contracts in the fastener industry. His work in mergers and acquisitions added many strategic and synergistic companies to his management portfolio.

Strandquist served as president of the National Fastener Distributors Association from 2016-2017. He was driven to mentor and guide people in their careers and helped many people grow and develop over the years.

Over his lifetime, he was involved with many community organizations, like the Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, and the YMCA. He also ran the Madison, Ohio, YMCA Indian Guides Program and, along with his family, was voted "Family of the Year." Strandquist coached Little League baseball for more than 20 years in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Ontario. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Jackson, Tennessee.

Strandquist was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He loved his hunting dogs, especially Gunther. He also enjoyed traveling the world and was known for his deep trivia knowledge. Strandquist loved military history and science fiction and was an avid Star Trek fan and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

The Marc Strandquist Memorial Scholarship Fund was created to honor Marc’s passion for education and mentorship. Donations can be sent to NFDA, 3020 Old Ranch Parkway #300, Seal Beach CA 90740.

Marc’s family will accept the NFDA Fastener Professional of the Year award in his memory at the NFDA Annual Meeting & ESPS in Irving, Texas, on June 13.

For more information about the Marc Strandquist Memorial Scholarship Fund or to register for the NFDA Annual Meeting & ESPS®, visit www.nfda-fastener.org or call 562-799-5519. 

