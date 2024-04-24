Galco Receives Icotek 'Top Distributor Award'

The company said the award recognizes its commitment to industrial electronics and automation distribution.

Galco
Apr 24, 2024
Icotek Award 23 Top Distributor
Galco

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco, a premier provider in the industrial electronics and automation distribution sector, announced Tuesday that it has been named the recipient of the Icotek 2023 Top Distributor Award.

This distinguished accolade recognizes Galco's excellence in distribution, customer service and innovative solutions within the automation industry. 

"Receiving the Icotek 2023 Top Distributor Award is a significant honor for everyone at Galco," said Tom Muldowney, vice president of development at Galco. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and passion for delivering the best solutions to our customers. We are proud to represent Icotek's high-quality products and share their commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry." 

Galco's commitment to providing unparalleled service and support has established it as a global leader in the distribution of industrial electronic and automation products. With an extensive inventory, a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform, and dedicated customer service representatives, Galco ensures that customers receive the best products and solutions tailored to their needs. 

"We are thrilled to recognize Galco with our 2023 Top Distributor Award," said Javier Zuniga, chief operating officer for Icotek. "Galco's exceptional performance, commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction exemplify the values we look for in a partner. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and achieving mutual growth and success in the future."

