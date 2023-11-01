ISC Companies' Bursack Receives PTDA's Warren Pike Award

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association has named Chris Bursack the 32nd recipient of its Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control industry.

He received the accolade during the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit on Oct. 20 in Amelia Island, Fla.

Established in 1984, the Warren Pike Award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of PTDA and the PT/MC industry and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition. Warren Pike Award recipients are selected by the PTDA board of directors.

Bursack spent most of his career in the PT/MC industry with ISC Companies, now a division of Weimer Bearing & Transmission. He’s known for his loyalty to his trade, peers and advancement of the industry. Through his involvement with PTDA, he’s been a member of at least seven task forces and committees and served on the PTDA board of directors, including as treasurer twice.

“People don’t know we are here, but what we do is vital for virtually every aspect of modern life,” Bursack said while accepting his award. “We work in the lumber industry — we house people. We work in the meat packing plant and the dairy — we feed people. We work in the pharmaceutical industry — we help people heal. We work in the printing industry — we help educate people. We work in the automotive industry — we transport people. To stand here today, as part of an industry as important as ours and to have my name listed with such an august group of leaders who have received the Warren Pike award, I am both incredibly honored and incredibly humbled.”