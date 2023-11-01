ISC Companies' Bursack Receives PTDA's Warren Pike Award

The award honors lifetime achievement in the power transmission and motion control industry.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Nov 1, 2023
Chris Bursack receives the Warren Pike Award, Amelia Island, Fla.
Chris Bursack receives the Warren Pike Award, Amelia Island, Fla.
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association has named Chris Bursack the 32nd recipient of its Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control industry.

He received the accolade during the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit on Oct. 20 in Amelia Island, Fla.

Established in 1984, the Warren Pike Award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of PTDA and the PT/MC industry and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition. Warren Pike Award recipients are selected by the PTDA board of directors.

Bursack spent most of his career in the PT/MC industry with ISC Companies, now a division of Weimer Bearing & Transmission. He’s known for his loyalty to his trade, peers and advancement of the industry. Through his involvement with PTDA, he’s been a member of at least seven task forces and committees and served on the PTDA board of directors, including as treasurer twice. 

“People don’t know we are here, but what we do is vital for virtually every aspect of modern life,” Bursack said while accepting his award. “We work in the lumber industry — we house people. We work in the meat packing plant and the dairy — we feed people. We work in the pharmaceutical industry — we help people heal. We work in the printing industry — we help educate people. We work in the automotive industry — we transport people. To stand here today, as part of an industry as important as ours and to have my name listed with such an august group of leaders who have received the Warren Pike award, I am both incredibly honored and incredibly humbled.”

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
NetPlus Alliance Hosts 10th Annual Meeting
October 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm
Vallen Wins ISA Innovation Impact Award
October 18, 2023
Kmw Building 2017
Kimball Midwest Earns Third Consecutive 'LearningElite' Award
October 17, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm
Awards
Vallen Wins ISA Innovation Impact Award
Kmw Building 2017
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns Third Consecutive 'LearningElite' Award
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 06 55 Pm
Awards
Dunlop Named Elite Trades Championship Series Premier Sponsor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm
Awards
Vallen Wins ISA Innovation Impact Award
The company was recognized for its groundbreaking "Employee Resource Group" program.
October 18, 2023
Kmw Building 2017
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns Third Consecutive 'LearningElite' Award
Winners demonstrated excellence in corporate learning across five crucial dimensions.
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 06 55 Pm
Awards
Dunlop Named Elite Trades Championship Series Premier Sponsor
The annual event showcases the talents of "America's best tradespeople."
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 15 At 3 32 22 Pm
Awards
Network Distribution Announces Annual Awards
Nassco Inc. was named "Member of the Year."
September 18, 2023
Schaedler Yesco Distribution Ranks As Fastest Growing 9 14 23
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Named One of Central Pennsylvania's Fastest-Growing Companies
The company earned the designation for the 12th time.
September 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 34 50 Pm
Awards
Motion Names NSK its Supplier of the Year
The bearings manufacturer earned the highest score in Motion's "Supplier Stratification" ratings.
August 28, 2023
Untitled Design
Awards
Van Meter Among Inc. 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies
The electrical distributor saw a 144% revenue increase over the past three years.
August 17, 2023
Kimball Midwest Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Ohio Headquarters
The company held a celebration in its native Columbus.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 1 43 45 Pm
Awards
Emerson Receives Bosch Supplier Award
The award recognizes progress on sustainability and emissions goals.
August 1, 2023
Turtle Ecovadis Image V1
Awards
Turtle Receives Sustainability Award
Ecovadis assesses companies' sustainability based on environmental, social and ethical factors.
July 20, 2023
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
Awards
Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety
Wagner Smith received a "Star" designation under OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program.
July 17, 2023
Canada Awards Picture
Awards
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
Milwaukee Electric Tool, Brady Corp. and Bailey Metal Products were among the winners.
July 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 24 49 Pm
Awards
F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters'
The company received 4.5 stars out of a possible five based on an employer survey.
June 22, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award
The distributor was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
June 21, 2023