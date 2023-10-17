Kimball Midwest Earns Third Consecutive 'LearningElite' Award

Winners demonstrated excellence in corporate learning across five crucial dimensions.

Kimball Midwest
Oct 17, 2023
Kmw Building 2017
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest has received an award for its learning and development efforts for the third consecutive year.

Kimball Midwest was one of 59 organizations honored Sunday in San Diego as part of Chief Learning Officer’s 13th LearningElite Awards program, appearing alongside organizations including Cleveland Clinic Health System, Dell and Johnson & Johnson.

The LearningElite Awards program recognizes organizations for demonstrating excellence in corporate learning across five crucial dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

To qualify for LearningElite, organizations undergo a rigorous evaluation process, answering a series of comprehensive questions about their learning function, which is reviewed by a team of judges.

“Our world-class training programs empower our sales team to bring the Kimball Midwest Experience to customers around the nation,” Kimball Midwest Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Our culture highly values continuous improvement, so we’re constantly looking for ways to help our customers thrive every day.”

