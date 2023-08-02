Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Ohio Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kimball Midwest continued its centennial celebration recently with events at its headquarters in Columbus.

The company is holding a series of events to honor its 100th anniversary throughout 2023. Notable among them is a community campaign to celebrate the milestone in which Kimball Midwest will donate $1 million across the country. Each sales region, corporate department and distribution center will receive money for associates to donate to a qualified charity of their choosing.

The company’s Columbus distribution center associates selected the Columbus Dream Center for their local charitable contribution as part of the community campaign.

On July 22, Kimball Midwest’s Columbus associates and their family members gathered at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate the company’s centennial and spend time together.

“This event brought back a lot of memories for us,” Chief Executive Officer Pat McCurdy said. “Having associates and their family members together for a picnic-style lunch and enjoying the Columbus Zoo together on a beautiful summer day was a small way of expressing our gratitude for our associates, our customers and communities that have supported our growth for the last 100 years.”

The Kimball Company was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1923. In 1984, it joined with Midwest Motor Supply, which had been founded in Columbus, in 1933, forming Kimball Midwest.

From its roots as a regional automotive supplier, the company has experienced consistent growth, with sales going from $1 million in 1983 to more than $400 million in 2022.

Its presence has spread from Ohio to every corner of the contiguous United States. In 2022, Kimball Midwest opened its fifth full-service distribution center in Newtown, Connecticut, joining existing locations in Dallas, Texas, Sparks, Nevada, and Savannah, Georgia, as well as the corporate headquarters in Columbus.