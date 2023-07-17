Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety

From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.

BURLESON, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has welcomed Wagner Smith Equipment Company, a line-stringing equipment and tool supplier for the utility industry, into the agency’s Voluntary Protection Program with a “Star” designation.

The action follows an OSHA audit at the company’s Alvarado facility.

The agency awards VPP status to companies with safety and health management systems that provide information, guidance and training to help protect the workers’ safety and health.

“Wagner Smith Equipment Company’s entry into OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program will greatly improve the workplace safety and health for Wagner Smith’s employees and onsite contractors,” said OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth.

OSHA’s VPP Program works with employers committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses. VPP programs bring company management, site employees and OSHA together to work proactively to focus on hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training, management commitment and worker involvement to prevent fatalities, injuries and illnesses.