Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety

Wagner Smith received a "Star" designation under OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program.

U.S. Department of Labor
Jul 17, 2023
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
U.S. DOL

BURLESON, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has welcomed Wagner Smith Equipment Company, a line-stringing equipment and tool supplier for the utility industry, into the agency’s Voluntary Protection Program with a “Star” designation.

The action follows an OSHA audit at the company’s Alvarado facility.

The agency awards VPP status to companies with safety and health management systems that provide information, guidance and training to help protect the workers’ safety and health.

“Wagner Smith Equipment Company’s entry into OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program will greatly improve the workplace safety and health for Wagner Smith’s employees and onsite contractors,” said OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth.

OSHA’s VPP Program works with employers committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses. VPP programs bring company management, site employees and OSHA together to work proactively to focus on hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training, management commitment and worker involvement to prevent fatalities, injuries and illnesses.

Latest in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 12, 2023
Canada Awards Picture
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
July 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 24 49 Pm
F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters'
June 22, 2023
Unnamed
Wesco Receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award
June 21, 2023
Related Stories
Canada Awards Picture
Awards
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 24 49 Pm
Awards
F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters'
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 24 49 Pm
Awards
F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters'
The company received 4.5 stars out of a possible five based on an employer survey.
June 22, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award
The distributor was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
June 21, 2023
From left, Eckart Supply President and CEO Philip Bennett and COO/VP-Purchasing Chad Coffman.
Awards
AD Electrical Names Members of the Year
The ceremony also launched the AD Centennial Club, honoring companies in business for 100 years or more.
June 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm
Awards
Airgas to Sponsor SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference
The company will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA competitions.
June 16, 2023
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Celebrates Anniversary at ESOP Meeting
The distributor marked its 125th year in business during a celebration in Denver.
June 7, 2023
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
Awards
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
The buying group also issued its "Industrial Excellence Award" at its annual conference.
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
The program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers.
May 30, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
The company also received the award five years ago.
May 24, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
Awards
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
The companies will donate $100,000 to benefit St. Jude families.
May 11, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
The distributor also named winners in the industrial, electrical and HVAC markets.
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023