Milwaukee Tool, Darragh Company Among Evergreen's Supplier, Member Award Winners

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – The Evergreen Marketing Group has recognized five distributor members and five manufacturer partners as 2021 Member or Preferred Supplier of the Year.

The awards were presented during the general session of Evergreen’s conference held in Orlando, Florida, April 5-7, 2022.

Earning distinction as 2021 Distributor Members of the Year were:

Colony Hardware Corp., Orange, Connecticut (Tier 1)

American Producers Supply, Marietta, Ohio (Tier 2)

Darragh Company, Little Rock, Arkansas (Tier 3)

American Fasteners, Miami, Florida (Tier 4)

Whitehead Hardware Co. – Div. of Miller Hardware, Valdosta, Georgia (Tier 5)

Earning distinction as 2021 Preferred Suppliers of the Year were:

Milwaukee Tool (Tier 1)

Werner Co. (Tier 2)

Diamond Products (Tier 3)

United Abrasives/SAIT (Tier 4)

International Fasteners (Tier 5)

The awards were created to recognize the top distributors and manufacturers based on multiple criteria. Distributors and manufacturers were first divided into tiers based on size. Within each tier, the distributors and manufacturers were then ranked based on a number of criteria including contribution to the group, growth, participation and member and supplier input.

Evergreen also recognized the group’s 2021-2022 chairman Joe Wesel II, American Producer Supply, with the Paul H. Connelly Leadership Award. The award is named after the group’s founder, the former owner of Construction Tool Service, Pittsburgh.

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the U.S. and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion dollars.