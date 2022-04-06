AD Bearings & Power Transmission Announces Award Winners

The group recognized members and suppliers for sales and conversion performance.

Apr 6th, 2022
AD
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 1 52 24 Pm
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – During its first in-person North American meeting in two years, the AD Bearings & Power Transmission division held a special ceremony to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its members and supplier partners.

The Spirit of Independence Awards dinner, held on March 10, recognized individual BPT members and suppliers in the areas of sales and conversion performance, employee engagement and giving back.

In his opening remarks, AD BPT Division Vice President Darin Davenport noted the significance of the event in the wake of the pandemic.

“Our community of AD members and suppliers is truly best-in-class,” Davenport said. “While there will be individual winners recognized, this awards show celebrates the unique strength, resilience and camaraderie of our entire division.”

Davenport kicked off the awards ceremony with a special recognition of two board members whose terms are ending this year: Jim Scardina of Bearing Headquarters and Brad Fitzgerald of Binkelman. Both honorees have served on the division’s board of directors since 2015, helping to shape the strategy and programs that best serve the BPT community.

Scardina began his service in the BPT division from its inception, participating on the original founders committee and then transitioning onto the board as it was formed. He was also an active member of committees and advisory councils in the Power Transmission Distributors Association and Bearing Specialists Association (BSA), serving as the president of BSA in 2018. 

Fitzgerald worked his way up from driver to general manager at Binkelman, developing a broad skill set and expertise across various roles. He served on the IDC-USA board for four years prior to the group’s merger with AD, and then served for three more years on the new AD BPT board formed in 2019.

Spirit of Independence Awards

AD Member Performance and Member of the Year awards recognize member companies who significantly grew their purchases from AD suppliers and participated in key AD programs and divisional initiatives. These members are seen as leaders among their peers in the division.

The following companies received 2021 AD Member Achievement awards:

AD Supplier Performance and Supplier of the Year awards go to supplier partners who are highly engaged with and supportive of the AD community. These suppliers have increased purchases from members, offered powerful incentives, implemented progressive distributor policies, widely participated in AD programs and made strong use of sales and marketing activities. 

The following companies received 2021 AD Supplier Achievement awards:

The Best Conversion award honors a member and supplier partner who joined forces to implement an effective conversion from a non-AD supplier to an AD supplier. The 2021 AD Conversion of the Year award winner is W.C. DuComb Co. This member collaborated with an AD supplier partner to provide competitive pricing on a targeted, superior solution for an OEM, ultimately securing an order for nearly $300,000.

The AD Marketplace Supplier of the Year award recognizes the supplier who meets the highest quality standards for their Marketplace store, including catalog presentation, payment terms and freight policies. This year’s award went to HKK Chain.

Highlighting members that go above and beyond in supporting their people, the Best AD Workplace Recognition award goes to companies that achieve a minimum engagement score of 85% in a third-party survey or are recognized regionally or nationally as a “best place to work.” The 2021 Best AD Workplace Recognition winner is Kirby Risk Corporation.

Closing out the ceremony, Jack Templin, president of the AD Electrical & Industrial Business Unit, presented the AD Giving Back award. This award is given to either an AD supplier or member that leads by example, making the health and success of their community a priority to their company and empowering their employees to contribute. This year’s recipient, Bearing Service, partnered with a local food bank and a rescue mission to support a growing number of food-insecure families in their community. Together, they raised donations totaling more than $100,000.

More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 6th, 2022
Stellarass
Stellar Industrial's DCS Program Averaged 25% Customer Savings in 2021
Despite ongoing supply chain issues, 370 customers save nearly $50,000 on average as part of $17.92M in Documented Cost Savings.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Fti Press Release 2022
Würth Industry NA Renews Sponsorship With Fastener Training Institute
2022 is the fourth straight year that WINA has been the Institute's Sustaining Sponsor, supporting its existing programs and development of new industry content.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Partnership 02
Hilti Becomes Official Tool Partner of Dallas Cowboys
The Hilti team will work with Cowboy's operations to provide solutions for facilities, quick and safe stadium turns for large-scale events and for future construction.
Jan 6th, 2022
Videos Id
ID's Top Videos of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-viewed videos published during 2021.
Dec 31st, 2021
News Id
ID's Top News Items of 2021: MSC, Motion Dominate Early and Late
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see what the biggest news was on ID during 2021.
Dec 30th, 2021
Blogs Id
ID's Top Blogs of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read blogs published during 2021.
Dec 29th, 2021
Articles Id
ID's Top Articles of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2021.
Dec 28th, 2021
1639683549699
Industrial Supply Company Donates $22K to Utah Food Bank
Since the 1990s, the company's charity golf tournament has enabled its staff and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.
Dec 17th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 12 14 At 9 24 47 Am
Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' Is Elon Musk
The magazine called him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman."
Dec 13th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Wesco Internationala
WESCO Named to Forbes Lists for World's Best Employers, Best Employers for Women
The honors were given to 750 and 300 companies, respectively.
Nov 29th, 2021