FleetPride Announces 2021 Supplier Awards

Ten suppliers were recognized for their contributions, collaboration and customer support.

Apr 18th, 2022
FleetPride
FleetPride

IRVING, Texas – FleetPride Inc., the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 supplier awards.

These companies have each been recognized for their outstanding support and partnership with FleetPride over the last year. 

“Our annual awards program allows us an opportunity to recognize those suppliers who consistently  supported FleetPride's growth, its team members, or specific strategic initiatives throughout the year,” said Michael Keller, FleetPride vice president of category management and sourcing. “It is truly great to  look back at what was accomplished in 2021 and we extend sincere congratulations to all our award  winners.” 

Ten suppliers received awards for their contributions, collaboration and focus on supporting the FleetPride customer: 

The Long Haul Award: Presented to MAT Holdings for their consistent commitment to FleetPride through outstanding field support, product information, sales innovation, and service. 

The Over the Road Award: Presented to Ranger Brake for their significant supply chain support, inventory and tracking solutions, and overall customer support. 

The Heavy Haul Award: Presented to D-A Lubricant Company for helping FleetPride manage the unpredictable demand challenges of 2021 and unpredicted growth. 

The High Gear Award: Presented to ConMet for their data-driven, collaborative relationship  focused on speed to market and growth, and for their commitment to drive new business from our largest customers with innovative and creative sales solutions. 

The Accelerator Award: Presented to Milwaukee Tools for their invaluable and tireless work to  support FleetPride in the launch of a key strategic business, positioning FleetPride as a destination. 

The Severe Service Award: Two suppliers, Dorman Products and Phillips Industries, received this award for their exceptional support of our field sales teams through sales training, branch and customer visits, planograms, and supporting materials.

The Off-Highway Award: Presented to Cree & Cree as the manufacturer’s representative who goes above and beyond to support FleetPride in their broader business goals. 

The First Click in Heavy Duty Award: This inaugural award was presented to Baldwin Filters for their significant support of our growing digital and e-commerce platforms. 

Finally, FleetPride has named BorgWarner as its Supplier of the Year. BorgWarner has partnered with FleetPride in strategic planning and marketing support as well as proactively worked with FleetPride to  ensure sufficient flow of product during a time of constrained supply. 

“The Delco Remy brand of BorgWarner is extremely honored to win such an award and we greatly  appreciate the partnership with FleetPride,” said Nicolas D. Tosie, BorgWarner national sales manager for aftermarket in the U.S. & Canada. “The mutual collaboration and win-win attitude by both FleetPride and BorgWarner is what it takes to make great things like this happen.”

