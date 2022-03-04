Dunlop Protective Footwear Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis

RAALTE, THE NETHERLANDS — EcoVadis, the international sustainability rating agency, has awarded Dunlop Protective Footwear a gold rating for 2022 for its sustainability practices. With this new rating, Dunlop has improved its rating compared to 2021 by one level. The new gold rating places Dunlop in the top five percent of all 85,000 companies assessed worldwide by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis sustainability rankings evaluates over 85,000 companies within 200+ industry. Companies are evaluated based on 21 performance indicators across four main areas – environment, labor and human rights, fair business practices and sustainable procurement.

Being awarded a gold ranking reinforces Dunlop Protective Footwear’s efforts and progress on its Environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey: to become a completely circular company, eliminating slips, trips and falls in the workplace, and becoming the best we can be.

“At Dunlop, we have been working incredibly hard over the past three years to tune our business more and more into the future-proof force for good we would like to be. We have been implementing real change that reduce our negative eco-impact, increase our positive social impact and put Dunlop at the forefront of our industry with regards to Environment, Social and Governance,” said Arthur van Benthem, CEO of Dunlop Protective Footwear.





Dunlop’s EcoVadis gold rating strengthens the company’s promise to improve employee well-being, support local communities and for the well-being of its coworkers, its communities, and the planet. Dunlop. Care beyond Safety.

Dunlop Protective Footwear released its Sustainability Report 2020, but look out for their soon to be released 2021/2022 ESG Report which outlines its ESG performance and principles and sustainability goal, respectively.

Dunlop Protective Footwear is the world’s leading manufacturer of protective footwear. Sold in more than 75 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for more than eight million workers in food processing, construction & industrial, agriculture & fishery, and oil, gas & mining. We know these industries inside out, and by combining innovation with craftsmanship, we offer workers the best work boots in the world. Dunlop Protective Footwear has offices and manufacturing locations in Raalte, Netherlands, as well as Havre de Grace, MD and Leiria, Portugal.



