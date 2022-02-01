Dunlop Protective Footwear Partners with Manufacturer's Rep OneSolution

OneSolution is well-versed in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distribution custeromers in the industrial and construction markets.

Feb 1st, 2022
Dunlop Protective Footwear
Asf

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Effective Jan. 1, OneSolution has joined Dunlop Protective Footwear to expand customer-facing capabilities and accelerate market share growth in US Industrial markets.

OneSolution is a highly recognized outsourced US sales and marketing agency committed to delivering customer value through direct access and nationwide coverage. The company leverages over three decades of experience in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distributor customers in the industrial and construction markets. With more than 70 experienced safety sales representatives, the OneSolution team will accelerate the execution of new product launches and provide additional in-market support.

“We are very pleased to announce this new partnership and we are very excited about what our combined teams will be able to achieve together delivering best in class safety solutions,” said Nick Larkins, Dunlop Trade Marketing Director. 


Dunlop Protective Footwear is the world’s leading manufacturer of protective footwear. Sold in more than 75 countries worldwide, we provide comfortable and protective footwear for more than eight million workers in food processing, construction & industrial, agriculture & fishery, and oil, gas & mining. We know these industries inside out, and by combining innovation with craftsmanship, we offer workers the best work boots in the world. Dunlop Protective Footwear has offices and manufacturing locations in Havre de Grace, MD, as well as Raalte, Netherlands and Leiria, Portugal. For more information, visit: www.dunlopboots.com See our latest innovations in action on our YouTube channel or follow us on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dunlopboots.

OneSolution is a highly-recognized outsourced sales and marketing agency with a clear mission: add value to our best-in-class partners through direct access and nationwide coverage. We leverage more than three decades of industry experience and long-standing relationships to better serve industrial/MRO, safety, and construction supply manufacturers who sell products through distribution. We offer sales, marketing communications, consulting, training and on-site customer assessments for clients looking for cost savings, productivity enhancement, and compliance solutions. With offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Costa Mesa, California, OneSolution employs more than 70 experts and serves thousands of customers around the United States. For more information, visit www.onesolutionteam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
Dds Launches Redesigned Website
Distributor Data Solutions Refreshes Website, Branding as its Solutions Expand
The site’s updated design and messaging unveil new branding while clarifying the company’s solution offerings.
Jan 25th, 2022
Nefco S
Construction Supplier NEFCO Opens Maine Location
It's the company's first location to open in Maine and 16th branch overall.
Jan 24th, 2022
Nufactur
Nufactur Launches New MRO Parts Search Engine
The one-of-a-kind tool compares pricing and availability on millions of MRO parts, helping regional distributors compete against big competitors.
Jan 24th, 2022
GM Orion Assembly, Lake Orion, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021.
GM to Spend $6.5B, Add 4,000 Jobs at Michigan EV Factories
An existing Detroit-area plant will be designated as the automaker's third electric-vehicle factory.
Jan 24th, 2022
3 M Asd
3M Expanding Tennessee Adhesives & Air Filters Plant With $470M Investment
It will boost production capacity of 3M's Filtrete air filters and Command strips, while adding about 600 jobs by 2025.
Jan 21st, 2022
Asf
Following Acquisition Spree, Ohio Transmission Corp. Rebrands as OTC Industrial Technologies
OTC, No. 22 on ID's Big 50 List, aliso announced its realignment into four key business segments.
Jan 20th, 2022
Proton Logo (1)
Distributor Growth Platform Proton.ai Nets $20M in Series A Funding
Proton.ai’s SaaS platform saw its monthly recurring revenue increase by 241% over the past year.
Jan 18th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Adds Jobsite Specialists to East Team
Their roles will be to ensure proper integration, utilization, and safe use of products on the job site.
Jan 18th, 2022
Agaergsd
Tool & Mold Supplier Adler Industrial Rebrands Subsdiary Shorts Tool and Mfg to Pinnacle Molds
Adler says the change better aligns with Adler's identity as a provider of high-precision and extremely tight tolerance injection molds and mold components.
Jan 13th, 2022
Blend Supply Logo
Blend Supply Becomes Authorized Distributor for Specialty Tools Maker RUPES
RUPES serves North American customers with a range of sanders and polishers out of its Louisville, Colorado location.
Jan 13th, 2022
Nucor
Nucor Bringing $2.7B Mill, 800 Jobs to West Virginia
It will be able to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year.
Jan 12th, 2022