Distributor Data Solutions Refreshes Website, Branding as its Solutions Expand

The site’s updated design and messaging unveil new branding while clarifying the company’s solution offerings.

Jan 25th, 2022
DDS
Dds Launches Redesigned Website

SALT LAKE CITY — DDS (Distributor Data Solutions), the wholesale distribution industry’s leading product content solution provider, today announces the launch of its wholly redesigned website. The site’s updated design and messaging unveil new branding while clarifying the company’s solution offerings and directing visitors to the most relevant and efficient customer experience according to their needs.

An innovative technology company headquartered in Utah’s thriving “Silicon Slopes” area, DDS offers solutions to help both manufacturers and distributors deliver improved product content—along with a superior delivery experience—to their end customers, primarily for e-commerce websites and other digital applications. The new site features streamlined customer journeys and valuable new resources for manufacturers and distributors, helping them explore and engage with the company’s sophisticated offerings.

“Our solutions have matured considerably over the past few years, and they tend to be more advanced than what most companies are used to seeing in the marketplace,” says DDS President Matt Christensen. “We recognized an opportunity to improve how we explain and demonstrate the value and business impact of our services on our website, where visitors are increasingly coming in search of better ways to deliver and manage their product content for the best possible end-user experience.”  

Asrg

The design of DDS’ new site shows off the company’s recent branding refresh and reinforces their bold and authoritative presence in the market. The company has rapidly expanded their footprint in multiple distribution verticals over the past two years, building on solid traction gained in the electrical distribution industry, per their roots. DDS now serves more than a dozen complementary wholesale industries, with several others in early stages of development. Their new site has dedicated landing pages for six of the sectors where their product content offering and customer footprint are most advanced: Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial Supply, Industrial Gas and Welding, and Industrial Automation.

According to Christensen, the company has found a niche helping improve the quality and communication of product content between the manufacturers who produce it, and all the companies and end users “downstream” who rely on it within an industry ecosystem. They have also found the challenges and opportunities facing these companies to be consistent across countless industries, and regardless of company size or market (retail or wholesale). 

“Now in our eighth year in business, we are working with some of the largest manufacturers and wholesalers in the distribution industry—also some of the largest companies in the world—to provide solutions that others simply can’t,” adds Christensen.

A major differentiator for DDS is their presence in and ability to serve all these industries (and on a global scale), whereas most content providers and sources are confined to specific verticals or geographies, or they specialize in either retail or wholesale, but not both.

This and other differentiating features are a main focal point of the company’s new website.

  • Emphasizing their role and capabilities as a technology company, DDS’ site highlights the many advantages of working with highly competent and bleeding-edge solution experts to help companies navigate the new and continually evolving challenges around product content and overall digital transformation.
  • Building on versions from their earlier website, DDS keeps updated lists of their extensive and growing Manufacturer Network—the myriad manufacturers and brands whose product content they help deliver—and their equally impressive Distributor Network—the list of wholesale, retail and other channel outlets to whom they are regularly delivering this data.
  • DDS’ new site also introduces a wealth of thorough and detailed customer case studies, covering both their manufacturer and distributor solution offerings, for several successful customer engagements.

“Our former site had a lot of great information, but was a bit introductory in its messaging, as we were a newer provider, and even new to some of the industries we now serve,” says Christensen. “As visitors will see from our new site, this is a new era.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is the leading e-commerce product content provider serving the wholesale distribution industry. Developed by veterans of the industry, DDS helps manufacturers and distributors facilitate an exceptional e-commerce experience for their end-user customers with the most robust product and marketing information — and the most intelligent, efficient content delivery system available in the marketplace. www.distributordatasolutions.com

