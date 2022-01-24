Construction Supplier NEFCO Opens Maine Location

NEFCO, a partner to the construction trades, has opened a new location in Westbrook, Maine to further support and service professional contractor trades throughout Maine.

This is NEFCO’s first location to open in Maine and 16th branch overall. Deliveries from the location will begin immediately and the showroom will open in early February.

The new Maine location at 7 Thomas Drive, Westbrook, ME will provide customers with access to local inventories and enhanced services. This 14,250 square foot location will include a state-of-the-art showroom for walk-in customers and an extensive inventory, including SHARP – Strut channel, Hardware, Anchors, Rod and Pipe hangers — as well as a broad mix of power tools, safety equipment, and general jobsite supplies.

“NEFCO has established a great customer base in Maine and our new location will greatly enhance our local product offering and service levels,” said NEFCO’s CEO David Gelles.

For more information, email: Inquiries@nefcocorp.com, visit our website: www.GoNefco.com.





NEFCO is a family-owned and operated construction supply company providing a broad range of products and services to a large variety of professional contractors. With 16 locations along the East Coast, NEFCO provides localized, contractor-centric services including extensive industry expertise, large local inventories, fast dependable jobsite delivery, turnkey engineering services, and specialty fabrication and assembly of construction materials.