WESCO Named to Forbes Lists for World's Best Employers, Best Employers for Women

PITTSBURGH — WESCO International, Inc., a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, announced Nov. 29 that the company has again been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of America’s Best Employers for Women.

John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of WESCO said, “At WESCO, our mission is to build, connect, power and protect the world, and we believe that people are our most important asset. We are fully committed to building an inclusive company culture that leverages our diversity and that is essential to achieving our vision to be the best tech-enabled, supply-chain solutions provider in the world. We benefit from having people with different talents, experiences and mindsets that enable us to innovate with speed and agility, and deliver superior value.”

WESCO was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

These prestigious awards are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World’s Best Employers 2021 were selected based on independent surveys of 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list. The Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women ranking, granted to only 300 companies in the United States, is based on market research by Statista Inc. as well as an independent survey of 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, based on anonymous feedback, examined opinions on factors such as working conditions, parental leave, diversity, discrimination, and pay equity. The rankings also considered representation at the executive and board levels and initiatives to improve gender equity. The employees Forbes surveyed represented a variety of industries across the United States. They were asked to share opinions about their respective employers’ culture, image, opportunities for career development, working conditions, salary and wages, and diversity.

Chris Wolf, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer said, “WESCO has recruited and hired women and minorities at an accelerated rate. Our company is committed to building an inclusive culture where employees can thrive. As part of our efforts in this area, in early 2021 we created four business resource groups that focus on professional development, networking, and community service within the respective areas of concentration. Each of the four groups — WIN (Women’s Impact Network), Mosaic (Black, Latino, Indigenous, and People of Color), Pride (LGBTQ+), and Volt (Veterans) — are making significant contributions to our business.”

To learn more, visit https://www.wesco.com/responsibility/inclusion-and-diversity.