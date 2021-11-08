MSC Industrial's MillMax Service Garners R&D 100 Award

MillMax combines the knowledge of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.

Nov 8th, 2021
MSC Industrial Supply
MELVILLE, NY and DAVIDSON, NC — R&D World magazine has named MSC MillMax a 2021 R&D 100 Award winner under the Software/Services category. Introduced in 2020, MSC MillMax combines the knowledge and insight of MSC Industrial Supply Co.’s team of professional metalworking specialists with exclusive impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools. 

MSC MillMax originated through a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to improve the competitiveness of US manufacturers. Under the project, MSC’s metalworking specialists worked with manufacturing customers to optimize their CNC machine tools to help advance manufacturing in the United States. 

“Along with our partners at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the individuals who developed the technology, we are honored to receive recognition for the impact that MSC MillMax is having on U.S. manufacturing,” said Jamie Goettler, Sr. Director, Metalworking Sales & Innovation for MSC. “In improving  the performance and efficiency of our customers’ milling operations, this proprietary service is changing  the game in metalworking and we’re thrilled to commercialize and deliver this innovative breakthrough.” 

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies, and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license. The R&D 100 Awards have long been a benchmark of excellence for industry sectors as diverse as telecommunications, high-energy physics, software, manufacturing, and biotechnology. This year, the worldwide competition received entries from 17 countries/regions and the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals from around the world. The complete list of 2021 winners can be found here.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. North American distributor of metalworking and MRO products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with nearly 2 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500  associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

