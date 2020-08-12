Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. subsidiary, announced Wednesday that it has launched its Home Office | Home School initiative to help customers optimize their home-based work and learning environments. While many people established short term work and classroom spaces, those initial areas are being re-evaluated and adjusted to ensure a more optimized and comfortable environment. Global Industrial is assisting in the transition of these critical home spaces, by offering customers practical advice to create a unique and comfortable environment, that enhances productivity and efficiency.

What began as temporary home learning spaces for children has transitioned to permanence in many states. This creates the need for a separate learning environment that will allow families to simplify and streamline school work at home. Helping to replicate a classroom environment can make it easier for children to learn and parents to stay organized. A dedicated learning space with the proper desk and a chair fit for learning, are just some of the items needed to create a sound and productive environment. Additional ideas and solutions can be found in Global Industrial’s Home School Guide.

The worldwide pandemic has forced many businesses into a remote workforce transition. This has created the need for permanent home office space that enables productivity and efficiency. Replicating the office work space by defining a home office headquarters, with proper desk ergonomics and efficient organization, creates a successful home office experience. Planning and rethinking your home office begins with the Global Industrial Home Office Guide.

“From the start of this pandemic Global Industrial has taken a customer-centric approach to deliver solutions that help our customers succeed and support the rebound of their businesses,” said Klaus Werner, company chief marketing officer. “From personal protection equipment, and safety supplies, to our ‘From Bus Stop to Last Bell’ school guide we are helping customers take a practical and step by step look at their current environments. We are proud to launch the Home Office | Home School initiative, which expands our business and industrial solutions to the home.”

For more information on how Global Industrial is helping businesses rebound, including its From Bus Stop to Last Bell school guide and room by room approach visit: Restore, Return, Rebound - We Can Supply That.

Global Industrial was No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.