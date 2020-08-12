Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative

Aug 12th, 2020
117713386 10159622523318594 9055305445460380183 O

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. subsidiary, announced Wednesday that it has launched its Home Office | Home School initiative to help customers optimize their home-based work and learning environments. While many people established short term work and classroom spaces, those initial areas are being re-evaluated and adjusted to ensure a more optimized and comfortable environment. Global Industrial is assisting in the transition of these critical home spaces, by offering customers practical advice to create a unique and comfortable environment, that enhances productivity and efficiency.

Global IndustrialWhat began as temporary home learning spaces for children has transitioned to permanence in many states. This creates the need for a separate learning environment that will allow families to simplify and streamline school work at home. Helping to replicate a classroom environment can make it easier for children to learn and parents to stay organized. A dedicated learning space with the proper desk and a chair fit for learning, are just some of the items needed to create a sound and productive environment. Additional ideas and solutions can be found in Global Industrial’s Home School Guide.

The worldwide pandemic has forced many businesses into a remote workforce transition. This has created the need for permanent home office space that enables productivity and efficiency. Replicating the office work space by defining a home office headquarters, with proper desk ergonomics and efficient organization, creates a successful home office experience. Planning and rethinking your home office begins with the Global Industrial Home Office Guide.

“From the start of this pandemic Global Industrial has taken a customer-centric approach to deliver solutions that help our customers succeed and support the rebound of their businesses,” said Klaus Werner, company chief marketing officer. “From personal protection equipment, and safety supplies, to our ‘From Bus Stop to Last Bell’ school guide we are helping customers take a practical and step by step look at their current environments. We are proud to launch the Home Office | Home School initiative, which expands our business and industrial solutions to the home.”

For more information on how Global Industrial is helping businesses rebound, including its From Bus Stop to Last Bell school guide and room by room approach visit: Restore, Return, Rebound - We Can Supply That.

Global Industrial was No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

More in Awards
ISA President &amp; CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA&apos;s John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens&apos; Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020
Sp 50 Best 2020sdfg
4 Big 50 Distributors Named Among Best Companies to Sell For
The list ranks US companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from less than 100 representatives to those with thousands.
Jul 9th, 2020
Nsc 2020 Ce Logo Generica
NSC Expo Moved to March 2021 in Houston
The National Safety Council's flagship event was scheduled for October in Indianapolis.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Emugeaf
EMUGE Celebrates 100 Years of Operation
Started with Richard Glimpel's 1920 invention of the single-finishing tap, the company has reached a century of innovation.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Global Industriala
Global Industrial Donates 28,000 N95 Masks
The donations went to hospitals near eight different Global Industrial facilities in seven states.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Asdf
Millard Named NAED 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Recipient
Millard, chairman and co-CEO of electrical/industrial distributor Turtle & Hughes, was honored by the National Association of Electrical Distributors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Maxresdefault
Advanced Mfg. Expo Postponed to 2021
Sponsored by Creston Industrial Sales, Motion Industries and Industrial Control, the Michigan show had been set for early August.
May 27th, 2020
28424847 1685056458219562 2408621413862314871 O
How Crescent Electric Supply Has Handled the Pandemic
Electrical and industrial products distributor Crescent Electric Supply details its COVID-19 response, which includes valuable resources for other distributors to utilize.
May 27th, 2020
Asgasdg
Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021
Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.
May 22nd, 2020
Keith Mantis 2a
Obit: Industry Veteran Keith Mantis
See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.
Apr 22nd, 2020
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.
Ind. Supply Execs on Economic Revival Groups
The groups include leaders of NAW, 3M, Home Depot, Cummins and Caterpillar, to name a handful.
Apr 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards
The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.
Mar 6th, 2020