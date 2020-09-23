Global Industrial Launches "Ready. Set." Campaign to Aid Customer Operations

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax company, announced on Tuesday the launch of its "Ready. Set." campaign focused on the information, solutions, and products to support its customers' ongoing operations and future growth.

"Ready. Set." provides an online destination for pandemic management, seasonal, and core business products. It provides the information businesses need to make informed decisions on how to protect their employees and customers, and position their businesses to grow and thrive in the current environment. The campaign consists of three primary initiatives:

Ready. Set. Protect. Protect Your Business with Pandemic Management Solutions

Creating a pandemic management plan starts with having essential supplies on hand - and having essential supplies means knowing who to turn to. As a leading supplier of pandemic management solutions, Global Industrial is prepared and ready to adapt to ever-changing health standards, helping customers maintain a clean and socially distanced facility - both now and in a post-pandemic world.

Ready. Set. Prep. Prepare Your Environment for Fall and Winter

With the colder months approaching, it's important to assess your facility and determine what is needed for the upcoming season. Whether you're preparing for the fall cleanup or winterizing your garden and grounds, Global Industrial can help pave out a plan that covers future needs in advance.

Ready. Set. Grow. Grow Your Business with Core Solutions

Running a warehouse or managing an office requires products that streamline and improve your team's workflow. At Global Industrial, we'll help you maximize your space and speed up your productivity with furniture and equipment designed to handle any workload or demand - both safely and efficiently.

"Global Industrial's "Ready. Set." campaign further highlights our capabilities as a comprehensive destination to support our customer's current operations and future growth," said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. "Throughout 2020, we have focused on helping customers restore their facilities to facilitate a safe return to work with the ultimate goal of rebounding their businesses. With an assortment of more than 1.7 million products, a national distribution footprint, extensive product knowledge, and outstanding customer service, Global Industrial remains well positioned to help our business, government, and educational customers successfully manage the impact of the pandemic and grow."

Ready. Set. Show.

Global Industrial's Ready. Set. Show. annual national customer trade show is going virtual this year, taking place October 13-15, 2020. The event will showcase the breadth of Global Industrial's offering and deep product expertise, and provide virtual visits with suppliers and product managers. With more than 150 booths, live speakers, breakout sessions, and show specials, there will be an informational or educational opportunity for everyone.

For more information about the "Ready. Set." program for your business, visit www.globalindustrial.com/readyset.