Global Industrial Launches Customer Recovery Program

Global Industrial — the industrial products business of Systemax Corp. and No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — announced Monday that it has created a comprehensive program to guide planning for the eventual re-opening and ongoing operations of businesses across the US.

The Port Washington, NY-based company said its R3 program represents the three R's for businesses: Restore the facility, Return to work and Rebound the business. The R3 Program provides customers guidance on room-by-room best practices for working in a post-COVID-19 world, including new solutions for cleaning and sanitizing requirements, indoor and outdoor maintenance, social distancing aids such as signage and separators, and how to reconfigure floor plans for everything from bathrooms and breakrooms to lobbies, common areas and supply closets.

“Global Industrial is an essential business, and with that comes a responsibility to our customers and their employees,” said Barry Litwin, CEO of Systemax. He added that the R3 Program was developed after listening to the company’s customers and from its own planning to manage essential operations and associate re-entry.

“We are here to assist businesses and facilities in hardening their environments with solutions and products for maintenance, social distancing office configurations and rebounding successfully in a post-COVID-19 world,” Litwin continued.

Global Industrial said it offers more than 1.7 million products in the commercial and industrial space, including medical, healthcare and business-critical equipment and supplies.

An R3 Program Guide will be packaged with all shipped orders beginning in late April, and the guide, along with more detailed information, is available on www.globalindustrial.com/r3 to provide customers with online access as needed.

“The R3 Program is just the beginning,” said Klaus Werner, CMO of Systemax. “We aspire for Global Industrial to become the destination for information and products to guide our customers’ restoration and recovery efforts."

Global Industrial said that to further aid in the recovery effort, it is temporarily waiving shipping charges for "Everyday Essentials" such as janitorial and sanitation, packaging, safety products and select tools.