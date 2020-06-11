Global Industrial Shares Results of Back-to-Work Customer Survey

As we see different states start to re-open their economies, the most important question all retailers, schools, manufacturers, distributers, are asking is how to create a safe working environment for employees and customers. Where do you even start? Do you have a back to work plan and if so, what does it look like?

To get a better understanding of where organizations are at in their plans to re-open their facilities and what their top concerns are, Systemax subsidiary Global Industrial — No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — conducted a survey.

We collected almost 500 responses and found these stats to be of most interest:

More than half (55%) of the respondents have established a back-to-work plan, while 26% have not and 19% are in the process of forming one.

In regards to how have employees adopted to new safety procedures and protocols, 69% are onboard with 12% showing resistance.

Almost a third highlighted customer interaction as the top concern of re-opening their operation, followed by employee distancing (21%), facility cleaning/sanitation (15%) and PPE (11%).

49% of respondents plan on limiting customer on-site capacity as a way to ensure safety with 33% launching no-touch/contactless procedures.

Cleaning supplies were one of the easiest PPE related products for companies to source while hand sanitizers were the most difficult. Surprisingly masks were rated as relatively easy to source.



COVID-19 will require all organizations and businesses to move through various phases as they prepare to re-open and establish the procedures to ensure continuing operations. This requires a path and a plan to execute against and the sourcing of the necessary resources and safety products to ensure the creation of a safe environment.

