Global Industrial Shares Results of Back-to-Work Customer Survey

See the key stats that came out of the distributor's survey that covered customers' return-to-work plans, new safety procedures and re-opening concerns.

Jun 11th, 2020
Systemax
Global Industrial Er

As we see different states start to re-open their economies, the most important question all retailers, schools, manufacturers, distributers, are asking is how to create a safe working environment for employees and customers. Where do you even start? Do you have a back to work plan and if so, what does it look like?

To get a better understanding of where organizations are at in their plans to re-open their facilities and what their top concerns are, Systemax subsidiary Global Industrial — No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — conducted a survey.

We collected almost 500 responses and found these stats to be of most interest:

  • More than half (55%) of the respondents have established a back-to-work plan, while 26% have not and 19% are in the process of forming one.
  • In regards to how have employees adopted to new safety procedures and protocols, 69% are onboard with 12% showing resistance.
  • Almost a third highlighted customer interaction as the top concern of re-opening their operation, followed by employee distancing (21%), facility cleaning/sanitation (15%) and PPE (11%).
  • 49% of respondents plan on limiting customer on-site capacity as a way to ensure safety with 33% launching no-touch/contactless procedures.
  • Cleaning supplies were one of the easiest PPE related products for companies to source while hand sanitizers were the most difficult. Surprisingly masks were rated as relatively easy to source.
  • R3 5e9e098298b22Respondents expect to make additional investments related to COVID-19 in high traffic areas such as break rooms (23%), lobbies/common areas (21%) and cubicles/office space (21%).

COVID-19 will require all organizations and businesses to move through various phases as they prepare to re-open and establish the procedures to ensure continuing operations. This requires a path and a plan to execute against and the sourcing of the necessary resources and safety products to ensure the creation of a safe environment.

To learn more about our Restore, Return, Rebound – R3 program, please visit: https://www.globalindustrial.com/r3


