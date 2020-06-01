Turtle & Hughes' Millard Named NAED 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Recipient

Millard, chairman and co-CEO of electrical/industrial distributor Turtle & Hughes, was honored by the National Association of Electrical Distributors.

Jun 1st, 2020
National Association of Electrical Distributors
Asdf

NaedThe National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) has selected Jayne Millard to receive the organization’s 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Award.

Millard, Chairman and Co-CEO of Turtle & Hughes, will be honored for her leadership in the electrical distribution industry at the Women in Industry Virtual Forum taking place from 10 am to 3 pm CT on June 25.

The annual award recognizes one exemplary female leader, and this year honors Millard for her outstanding service and commitment to NAED, the Women in Industry group, and the electrical distribution industry at large. Millard has been a leading voice for diversity and inclusion within the industry and in the broader community. Increasing the number of women and other underrepresented groups is a goal she advocates for and has demonstrated in tangible ways: bringing gender parity to her board of directors, appointing a female Co-CEO in Kathleen Shanahan, exceeding national averages for women in the industry, mentoring women professionals, and supporting philanthropic opportunities for young people.

M Nt Jw Pu8Millard“I am deeply honored by this recognition, for myself, for my family, and for all of our employees,” said Millard. “I have never been prouder of my organization and the electrical distribution industry than in these past few challenging months. My team across the country – and our counterparts – have proven that we are an essential business and we can adapt to play a role in the first response sector.”

Millard is inspired by a legacy of family leadership. Turtle & Hughes is a fourth-generation, family-owned business co-founded by Millard’s great-grandfather in 1923. It has a long history of management by women—beginning with Millard’s great-grandmother and then her mother before her.

Turtle & HughesGrowing up in the family business and working from the ground up, Millard formally joined Turtle & Hughes in 1991 and was named vice president of marketing in 1999. She became CEO in 2010, and Chairman in 2016. She has served on its Board of Directors since 1986. Under her leadership, the company has achieved transformational growth, doubling in size, and advanced innovations in electrical and power distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. She has led geographically strategic acquisitions, solidified new partnerships, and added adjacent product lines to its traditional focus. As evidence of her commitment to create a collaborative culture for her employees, Turtle & Hughes is the 2020 recipient of a Best Place to Work Award by NJ BIZ. She received the 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award in New Jersey, and since served as a National Judge in this prestigious event.

Millard is a graduate of the Harvard University Owner/President Management Program (OPM). She received an M.B.A. from Dominican University of California and is a graduate of the Eugene Lang School of the Arts. She is a member of the board of The Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance, Make-A-Wish International and National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). She is also a member of the Women’s Presidents Organization and the Committee of 200, renowned for fostering, celebrating and advancing women's leadership in business.

Turtle & Hughes is one of the largest independent electrical and industrial distributors in the United States — ranked No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List. With more than 900 employees, it services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Turtle & Hughes is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise.

More in Awards
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.
Ind. Supply Execs on Economic Revival Groups
The groups include leaders of NAW, 3M, Home Depot, Cummins and Caterpillar, to name a handful.
Apr 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards
The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stellarass
3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award
Earning Stellar's 2019 "Horse Race" winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.
Feb 26th, 2020
Martin Fastening
Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
Feb 14th, 2020
I Stock 1096694964
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Watch List
Now in its ninth year, ID's 2020 Watch List recognizes a select group of distributors nominated for their recent growth, innovation, or just for being a well-run company.
Feb 11th, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mafda Logoa
Recap: MAFDA's 2019 Holiday Party & HoF Lunch
The Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association recaps their 2019 Christmas Gala that brought together 60+ industry members.
Jan 9th, 2020
Hisco We
Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
Dec 20th, 2019
Vesti Mfg
Vestil Mfg. Receives Fastenal Supplier Award
It's the sixth time in nine years that Vestil has earned the award.
Dec 20th, 2019
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
Dec 18th, 2019
Rs Logo
RS Components Earns 2019 Elektra Award
The electrical distributor has been recognized for its support of programs like FIRST Lego League and the STEM teaching resources it provides for teachers.
Dec 18th, 2019
Weiler 75
Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
Nov 27th, 2019