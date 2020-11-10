Turtle & Hughes Appoints Gulf Region VP

Robert Courcy will manage the company offices in Houston and Port Lavaca, TX and Geismar, LA.

Nov 10th, 2020
Turtle & Hughes
LINDEN, NJ — Robert Courcy has joined electrical and industrial distributor Turtle & Hughes as vice president, Gulf Region. Courcy will manage the company offices in Houston and Port Lavaca, TX and Geismar, LA.

CourcyCourcy"Experience is a critical asset right now and the foundation for success. Bob has accumulated 40 years of experience in the Industrial, Commercial and Global Oil & Gas Industry and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position," explained Jayne Millard, Executive Chairman of the Board, Turtle & Hughes, when making the announcement.

"Bob has proven himself to be one of the industry's top talents," noted Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes. "He has the skills and perspective to make an impact on our customers and grow our business across the Gulf Region."

Turtle & Hughes — No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — has been operating in the Gulf Region for over 40 years servicing some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, petrochemical plants and EPCs, while expanding into healthcare, residential single/multi-family construction, and transportation. From an 85,000-square foot regional distribution center and active counter for the contractor market, it offers specialty electrical products and a diversified portfolio of solutions for its customers. One of the many keys to the company’s success in the Gulf is the ongoing collaboration and support the branches receive from the Corporate office, including strategic vendor relationships complemented at the local level.

Prior to joining Turtle, Courcy spent 30 years in various roles at Eaton Corporation, a multi-national power management company. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales – Oil & Gas Solutions for Eaton Corporate, where he led the sales and strategic account effort in the global O&G market with revenues exceeding $1.5B annually. 

His previous roles at Eaton included: Director of Drilling & Marine (Eaton's Crouse-Hinds Business), Director Oil & Gas Upstream Markets (Cooper Corporate), and OEM & District Sales Manager (Cooper Crouse-Hinds). Much earlier, before leaving for several years, he was Product Line Manager, Control & Apparatus (Cooper Crouse-Hinds). Over the course of his career, Courcy also held positions at: Hubbell Electrical Products, Burndy, Rexel, and Thomas & Betts.

Courcy attended Syracuse University. He is a former member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and is a frequent participant in its Petroleum and Chemical Industry Committee (PCIC) annual global events.

About Turtle & Hughes

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

