Turtle & Hughes Appoints New Supply Chain Leader

LINDEN, NJ — Supply chain management veteran Caldwell Hart has joined Turtle & Hughes as SVP Supply Chain, Chief Procurement Officer and a member of the executive team. In this new role, he is responsible for strategic procurement, operational purchasing and related services, reporting directly to Jayne Millard, chairman and co-CEO, and Kathleen Shanahan, co-CEO of the electrical and industrial distributor.

According to Millard, "Centralized supply chain leadership will add value and margin to our bottom line service to our customers. Caldwell's two decades of leadership in supply chain management will drive value across all business operations by leveraging our relationships, consolidating our supplier base, and expanding our offerings with a goal of higher customer service."

"We are thrilled to welcome Caldwell to our team," Shanahan said, explaining that "he is a passionate supply chain management leader bringing a wealth of experience to Turtle & Hughes."

Previously, Hart spent time at MKS Instruments, a technology solutions company serving the advanced markets and semiconductor industry. As its first CPO, he led teams responsible for S&OP, demand & material planning, inventory management, global commodity management, operational purchasing, SCM functional excellence and SCM enabling technologies, as well as Transportation & Logistics.

Prior to that, Hart spent 12 years at Dresser-Rand, a Siemens business focused on engineered-to-order equipment for the Oil & Gas industry, where he served in positions of growing responsibility across a range of SCM disciplines at both the corporate and divisional levels. Earlier, his roles included positions at Bristol Myers-Squibb, United Technologies Corporation, and The Vanguard Group.

Hart earned his MBA from the University of Virginia and his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University. He is a Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM) and Supplier Diversity (CPSD).

Linden, NJ-based Turtle & Hughes was No. 25 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.