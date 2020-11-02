Turtle & Hughes' Millard Becomes Executive Chairman, Shanahan Now CEO

Former co-CEO Kathleen Shanahan becomes the first non-family CEO in the company's almost 100-year history.

Nov 2nd, 2020
Turtle & Hughes
Turtle Da

As the final phase of a two-year planned succession outlined by the Turtle & Hughes board of directors, Jayne Millard, the fourth generation of family ownership at MillardMillardthis top independent electrical/industrial distributor, is now executive chairman of the board. She remains an active full-time member of the executive committee setting the strategic vision for the company.

Kathleen Shanahan, Co-CEO, becomes the first non-family CEO in the company's almost 100-year history. In leading this diverse, woman-owned business, Shanahan continues a long legacy of leadership by women starting with Millard’s great grandmother.

"As my Co-CEO for the past two years, Kathleen has transformed the company's overall business strategy through technology and opened new sales paths," noted Millard when making the announcement. "Her accomplishments include an industry-leading ecommerce portal that has expanded online sales to the global marketplace; enhanced business analytics; CRM implementation, and driving high margin product sales. Our Net Promoter Score, measuring customer loyalty, rates 'excellent' showing her commitment to a customer-first culture."

ShanahanShanahanTurtle & Hughes was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $325 million in 2019 industrial products sales.

"Kathleen is a compassionate leader, which aligns with our family's values," Millard continued. "She mobilized hundreds of employees to remote work to protect us from Coronavirus.  She has instituted a culture of accountability with KPIs aligned to an enhanced benefits program that earned us a 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey Award. We are very fortunate to have her at the helm."

Shanahan was named Turtle Co-CEO in 2018 after serving one year as executive vice president of national accounts, driving digital, marketing and brand value for Turtle’s customer service in the broader market place. She had previously served for more than three years on the company’s Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Turtle & Hughes, Shanahan was CEO and chairman of Ground Works Solutions, formerly URETEK Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based corporation focused on soil stabilization and densification using a patented polymer application process.  Before that, she served as CEO and Chairman of WRSCompass, a national footprint environment engineering and construction company, based in Tampa, FL.

Shanahan is a prominent Florida businesswoman with a long and distinguished background in politics and public service. She has held federal and state public policy positions: Chief of Staff for Florida Governor Jeb Bush; Chief of Staff to Vice President-elect Dick Cheney; Deputy Secretary of the California Trade and Commerce Agency for Governor Pete Wilson; Special Assistant to Vice President George H.W. Bush; and Staff Assistant on President Ronald Reagan's National Security Council.

She currently serves on the following board of directors: GLDD (NASDAQ); HQI (NASDAQ); Lumina Analytics (Private); PRISM, Inc. (Private); Foundation Risk Partners (Private); and Tampa General Hospital (TGH). She is a member of the Women Corporate Directors and the International Women's Forum. Shanahan received her undergraduate degree in Nutrition/Biochemistry from the University of California San Diego Revelle College and her MBA at New York University.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

More in Staffing Changes
Wildeck
Wildeck Appoints New VP of Operations
Steve Holland brings 20+ years of operations, engineering and continuous improvement leadership to the company.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 865718350 (1)
Two Caterpillar Group Presidents to Retire on Jan. 1
CAT's group presidents for Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries are set to retire. See who will succeed them here.
Oct 21st, 2020
Naw Ere
A Message from New NAW President & CEO Eric Hoplin
Former Wells Fargo executive Eric Hoplin took over leadership of NAW earlier this month. Check out his video introduction here.
Oct 20th, 2020
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products Adds New CIO
Lance Ralls joins the supplier of protective cases, packaging solutions, lighting systems and rugged gear.
Oct 20th, 2020
45508345 1905557742825986 568778503214858240 N
Rockwell Automation CFO Leaving in November
Patrick Goris has been with Rockwell for 14 years, including the past 3 as CFO.
Oct 20th, 2020
Optimas
Optimas Solutions Promotes Strandquist to CEO
Optimas, No. 20 on ID's Big 50 List, is under new leadership as it roles out its recently-announced supply chain strategies.
Oct 19th, 2020
Ej La Grx Waa At Isz
Oil Shear Tech Supplier Force Control Adds Southwest Regional Manager
Dilon Altweg will support reps and distributors, OEM and industrial customers in the US southwest and into Mexico.
Oct 15th, 2020
Hunt Valve
Hunt Valve Company Appoints New President & CEO
Charles Ferrer takes over leadership of the Ohio-based supplier of severe duty valves and components.
Oct 13th, 2020
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Reorganizes Staff for 2021
NetPlus has restructured its team and made several promotions to better align talent and experience with the buying group's goals.
Oct 8th, 2020
Rbc Bearingsa
RBC Bearings Makes Changes at CFO, COO, General Counsel
All three moves involve veteran executives taking new positions.
Oct 5th, 2020
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Have New CFO in July 2021
The company's current Compressor Technique VP of business control, Peter Kinnart, will become CFO next summer.
Oct 2nd, 2020
I Stock 501651227
Home Depot Announces Slew of Executive Appointments
The company suddenly has new leaders in the roles of CFO, US stores and international operations, merchandising, The Home Depot Canada and corporate strategy.
Oct 2nd, 2020