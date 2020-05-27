Advanced Manufacturing Expo Postponed to August 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan’s premier trade show highlighting advanced technology and products for manufacturers announced it will postpone its 2020 event until July 2021.

The Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) shows in Grand Rapids and metro Detroit had been scheduled for the first week of August 2020. The annual show, which draws more than 5,000 attendees and exhibitors, will be moved to the week of July 26, 2021.

“After careful deliberation with our staff, partners, exhibitors and experts, we made the difficult, but appropriate, decision to postpone the 2020 AME show,” said Mark Ermatinger, founder of AME and president of Zeeland, MI-based Industrial Controls, a distributor of factory-automation solutions. “Although Michigan’s manufacturing sector is returning to work and the situation appears to be improving pertaining to COVID-19 virus, there are still many valid concerns and challenges. We feel postponing is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. However, based on our current information, we believe this is the right decision.”

The 2021 dates for the AME show will build on a number of improvements for exhibitors and attendees. Here are the highlights:

Shows will be in both Novi at The Suburban Collection Showplace and in Grand Rapids at the DeVos Place.

400+ booths will cover nearly 160,000 square feet.

The three Hall sponsors will return--Creston Industrial Sales (Metal Working), Motion Industries (Mechanical), and Industrial Control (Automation).

MMTC (Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center) will feature a forum highlighting the latest manufacturing IIoT 4.0 trends and the new digital age.

Six breakout rooms will feature a variety of vendors within manufacturing and machining trends.

Three massive CNC Machines will run LIVE demonstrations.

A special keynote speech and LIVE demonstration of GRAVITY Industries (www.gravity.co) will take place.

The FIRST Robotic Invitational Competition in Grand Rapids and in Novi will feature a full field with almost 50 teams competing.

The AME team has notified current and past exhibitors with information regarding booth reservations and plans for 2021. AME is also exploring options to host an online or "Virtual Trade Show" that will afford direct interaction with attendees and exhibitors online.

“We thank everyone who has helped the Advanced Manufacturing Expo continue to grow and we look forward to bringing you the very best and largest Advanced Manufacturing Expo in 2021,” Ermatinger said.

For more information, contact Industrial Controls marketing manager Joe Teague at joe.teague@industrialcontrol.com