Advanced Manufacturing Expo Postponed to August 2021

Sponsored by Creston Industrial Sales, Motion Industries and Industrial Control, the Michigan show had been set for early August.

May 27th, 2020
Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Maxresdefault

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan’s premier trade show highlighting advanced technology and products for manufacturers announced it will postpone its 2020 event until July 2021.

Static1 squarespaceThe Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) shows in Grand Rapids and metro Detroit had been scheduled for the first week of August 2020. The annual show, which draws more than 5,000 attendees and exhibitors, will be moved to the week of July 26, 2021.

“After careful deliberation with our staff, partners, exhibitors and experts, we made the difficult, but appropriate, decision to postpone the 2020 AME show,” said Mark Ermatinger, founder of AME and president of Zeeland, MI-based Industrial Controls, a distributor of factory-automation solutions. “Although Michigan’s manufacturing sector is returning to work and the situation appears to be improving pertaining to COVID-19 virus, there are still many valid concerns and challenges. We feel postponing is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. However, based on our current information, we believe this is the right decision.”

The 2021 dates for the AME show will build on a number of improvements for exhibitors and attendees. Here are the highlights:

    • Shows will be in both Novi at The Suburban Collection Showplace and in Grand Rapids at the DeVos Place.
    • 400+ booths will cover nearly 160,000 square feet.
      • The three Hall sponsors will return--Creston Industrial Sales (Metal Working), Motion Industries (Mechanical), and Industrial Control (Automation).
        • MMTC (Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center) will feature a forum highlighting the latest manufacturing IIoT 4.0 trends and the new digital age.
          • Six breakout rooms will feature a variety of vendors within manufacturing and machining trends.
            • Three massive CNC Machines will run LIVE demonstrations.
              • A special keynote speech and LIVE demonstration of GRAVITY Industries (www.gravity.co) will take place.
                • The FIRST Robotic Invitational Competition in Grand Rapids and in Novi will feature a full field with almost 50 teams competing.

                  The AME team has notified current and past exhibitors with information regarding booth reservations and plans for 2021. AME is also exploring options to host an online or "Virtual Trade Show" that will afford direct interaction with attendees and exhibitors online.

                  “We thank everyone who has helped the Advanced Manufacturing Expo continue to grow and we look forward to bringing you the very best and largest Advanced Manufacturing Expo in 2021,” Ermatinger said.

                  For more information, contact Industrial Controls marketing manager Joe Teague at joe.teague@industrialcontrol.com

                  More in Awards
                  Kimball Midwesta
                  Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards
                  The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.
                  Mar 6th, 2020
                  Stellarass
                  3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award
                  Earning Stellar's 2019 "Horse Race" winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.
                  Feb 26th, 2020
                  Martin Fastening
                  Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
                  The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
                  Feb 14th, 2020
                  I Stock 1096694964
                  Industrial Distribution's 2020 Watch List
                  Now in its ninth year, ID's 2020 Watch List recognizes a select group of distributors nominated for their recent growth, innovation, or just for being a well-run company.
                  Feb 11th, 2020
                  Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
                  Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
                  Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
                  Jan 22nd, 2020
                  Mafda Logoa
                  Recap: MAFDA's 2019 Holiday Party & HoF Lunch
                  The Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association recaps their 2019 Christmas Gala that brought together 60+ industry members.
                  Jan 9th, 2020
                  Hisco We
                  Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
                  Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
                  Dec 20th, 2019
                  Vesti Mfg
                  Vestil Mfg. Receives Fastenal Supplier Award
                  It's the sixth time in nine years that Vestil has earned the award.
                  Dec 20th, 2019
                  Kimball Midwest Logo
                  Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
                  The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
                  Dec 18th, 2019
                  Rs Logo
                  RS Components Earns 2019 Elektra Award
                  The electrical distributor has been recognized for its support of programs like FIRST Lego League and the STEM teaching resources it provides for teachers.
                  Dec 18th, 2019
                  Weiler 75
                  Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
                  Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
                  Nov 27th, 2019
                  Rosenberg2
                  City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
                  City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
                  Nov 25th, 2019