Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021

Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.

May 22nd, 2020
National Fastener Distributors Association
NORWALK, CT — After careful consideration and due to the escalation of COVID-19 in the United States, Reed Exhibitions has announced today that the next edition of Fastener Fair USA will now take place March 23-25, 2021 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.

Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July, as the pandemic has continued to escalate and the challenges it has brought to the industry, it is clear that July is no longer a viable option.

“This decision was made in response to unprecedented challenges we are facing as an industry. We know this decision impacts our exhibitors, attendees and stakeholders and was not made lightly” said Bob Chiricosta, event director, Fastener Fair USA. “Our entire team is passionate about continuing the long tradition of networking, new sourcing and education. We are working on ways to bring our industry together virtually throughout the summer and face to face in Cleveland in March 2021.”

While there will not be a physical event in 2020, the Fastener Fair USA team are finding new and different ways to facilitate business connections through virtual platforms. Stay tuned for more information on how to participate in these online options.

Randy Field, group vice president, Reed Exhibitions, said, “We are grateful to and proud of our customers and the industry who hung in there with the desire to deliver an event in 2020. Each of them plays a critical role in making Fastener Fair USA an important gathering for fastener manufacturing, distribution and end user professionals. While we recognize and appreciate how important Fastener Fair USA is to the industry, based on the current pandemic situation and the safety of all our customers, we believe we made the right decision to postpone Fastener Fair USA to 2021 at a time when the industry is ready and able to get back to business.”

Fastener Fair USA is North America’s fastest-growing trade show and conference event for the fastener industry and the manufacturing sectors it serves. Under new management by Reed Exhibitions, this dynamic and productive, this two-day event serves as an important marketplace drawing fastener professionals from every segment and all around the world.

Close to 2,200 fastener professionals participated in Fastener Fair USA 2019 in Detroit, surpassing the 2018 inaugural show in Cleveland. More than 270 exhibitors from 15 countries connected with customers in the aerospace, automotive, civil engineering, construction, energy, and machinery and other industries.

