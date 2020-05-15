NAHAD Extends Board Members' Tenure Another Year

The decision is a result of NAHAD having to cancel its annual convention for the first time ever.

May 15th, 2020
NAHAD
Nahada

ANNAPOLIS, MD — NAHAD, the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution, has announced the continuation of the current board members’ term for an additional year. The decision was voted upon at the first-ever Virtual Meeting of Members, held May 13, in lieu of NAHAD’s traditional in-person meeting. For the first time in its history, NAHAD was forced to cancel its 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention, due to COVID-19 and the worldwide pandemic. As a result, the board put forth a recommendation to continue terms for one more year, with terms expiring instead in April 2021.

Sam Petillo, President and CEO of Singer Equities and President of NAHAD, speaking at NAHAD's 2019 annual meeting and convention in Las Vegas.Sam Petillo, President and CEO of Singer Equities and President of NAHAD, speaking at NAHAD's 2019 annual meeting and convention in Las Vegas.Singer Equities“I might be biased but NAHAD membership is comprised of some of the best companies in the world,” said Sam Petillo, NAHAD President. “The partnership between the board and committee members who volunteer their own time to develop NAHAD’s organization is integral to its success. The board is a passionate group of manufacturers and distributors who work to provide reliable, safe, quality products to the industry.”

NAHAD’s board of directors provides strategic oversight, leadership and vision to develop programs and services that benefit hose distributors and manufacturers around the world. The NAHAD board is comprised of industry leaders with various backgrounds and a wide range of expertise who serve as leaders to the full NAHAD membership.

NAHAD’s 2020 Board of Directors who now will serve through 2021 include:

  • Sam Petillo of Singer Equities, NAHAD President
  • Jeff Scheininger of Flexline, NAHAD First Vice President
  • Jason Westad of Force America, NAHAD Second Vice President
  • Karen Brandvold of Omni Services, Inc., NAHAD Immediate Past-President
  • Molly Alton Mullins of NAHAD, NAHAD Executive Vice President
  • David Heckler of Alliance Hose & Rubber Company
  • Andrew Smulski of Eaton Corporation
  • Brian Pellegrin of Spartan Industrial & Marine
  • Christopher N. Hart of Hart Industries, Inc.
  • Brent J. Lilly of PT
  • Susanna Vandenberg of Flexaust
  • Janeece Higgins of Alaska Rubber Group
  • Dion Gunderson of Dixon Valve & Coupling
  • Jim Daniels of Mid-State Sales, Inc.

For more information on NAHAD and its leadership, visit www.nahad.org.

