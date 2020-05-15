NAHAD Extends Board Members' Tenure Another Year

ANNAPOLIS, MD — NAHAD, the Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution, has announced the continuation of the current board members’ term for an additional year. The decision was voted upon at the first-ever Virtual Meeting of Members, held May 13, in lieu of NAHAD’s traditional in-person meeting. For the first time in its history, NAHAD was forced to cancel its 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention, due to COVID-19 and the worldwide pandemic. As a result, the board put forth a recommendation to continue terms for one more year, with terms expiring instead in April 2021.

Singer Equities“I might be biased but NAHAD membership is comprised of some of the best companies in the world,” said Sam Petillo, NAHAD President. “The partnership between the board and committee members who volunteer their own time to develop NAHAD’s organization is integral to its success. The board is a passionate group of manufacturers and distributors who work to provide reliable, safe, quality products to the industry.”

NAHAD’s board of directors provides strategic oversight, leadership and vision to develop programs and services that benefit hose distributors and manufacturers around the world. The NAHAD board is comprised of industry leaders with various backgrounds and a wide range of expertise who serve as leaders to the full NAHAD membership.

NAHAD’s 2020 Board of Directors who now will serve through 2021 include:

Sam Petillo of Singer Equities, NAHAD President

Jeff Scheininger of Flexline, NAHAD First Vice President

Jason Westad of Force America, NAHAD Second Vice President

Karen Brandvold of Omni Services, Inc., NAHAD Immediate Past-President

Molly Alton Mullins of NAHAD, NAHAD Executive Vice President

David Heckler of Alliance Hose & Rubber Company

Andrew Smulski of Eaton Corporation

Brian Pellegrin of Spartan Industrial & Marine

Christopher N. Hart of Hart Industries, Inc.

Brent J. Lilly of PT

Susanna Vandenberg of Flexaust

Janeece Higgins of Alaska Rubber Group

Dion Gunderson of Dixon Valve & Coupling

Jim Daniels of Mid-State Sales, Inc.

For more information on NAHAD and its leadership, visit www.nahad.org.