Industrial Supply Company Renews Salt Lake AS9120 Certification

The AS9120 standard is designed and developed specifically for businesses that resell, distribute, and warehouse aerospace components.

Apr 15th, 2020
Industrial Supply Company
Industrial Supplya

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Industrial Supply Company announced Tuesday that it has successfully completed its recertification audit for its AS9120 certification for its Salt Lake Branch.

Industrial Supply“This certification, and the rigorous audit we just completed, guarantee that we are the best distributor we can be to the aerospace industry,” said Jessica Yurgaitis, Industrial Supply’s senior vice president of marketing and product management.

Based on the standards set by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO certification ensures that a distributor has implemented a Quality Management System and is dedicated to continuous improvement by following a model set of standardized requirements that, among other things, increases quality control, minimizes errors, efficiently meets customer demands, and safeguards consumers.

The AS9120 standard is designed and developed specifically for businesses that resell, distribute, and warehouse aerospace components. While it is based on the more general manufacturing standard ISO 9001, it is much more stringent and has almost 100 additional requirements.

The certification process and required audit represent a major investment of resources by Industrial Supply to improve its systems so it can better serve its clients.

“The bottom line is that ISO certification demonstrates that our company takes product quality, effective service, and safety very seriously,” Yurgaitis said.

She also noted that part of the audit process is to ensure that Industrial Supply is able provide services even in times of uncertainty. “Obviously, that aspect of our certification is especially relevant today,” said Yurgaitis.

The ISO certification applies to Industrial Supply’s work as a “distributor of industrial tools, cutting tools, supplies, PPE and safety supplies, through supply solutions including, but not limited to, supply chain management, strategic sourcing, vending and vendor managed inventory (VMI) systems.”

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.    

