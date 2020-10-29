Industrial Supply Company Appoints New Co-Chair

Industrial Supply Company announced Oct. 19 that Randy Evans has been appointed co-chair of the company’s board of directors.

Currently ISC's president of construction, mining and safety, Evans has a long history with the company. His unofficial start date was in 1972, when, at the age of 14, he worked part-time in the summer mowing the lawn and cleaning up outside the office headquarters. After attending Utah State University in 1979, Evans began his full-time career at Industrial Supply. He started working in the warehouse, where he loaded trucks and organized the company’s stock. In the more than four decades since then, he has been involved in practically all aspects of the business, including managing sales accounts, overseeing different markets, and launching the company’s on-site trailer program.

"Randy has been an important part of Industrial Supply’s expansion over the last four decades,” said ISC co-chair Phil Thompson, who noted Evan’s work setting up the company’s branches throughout the Intermountain West. "It was his careful approach that guaranteed those branches would strengthen our company by allowing us to both tailor our services to local needs and to maintain our strong commitment to excellent customer service."

Evans, who has been a member of the board since 1994, is thrilled to take on his new role.

"I am honored the board has entrusted me with this position, and I sincerely look forward to working with Phil Thompson in leading a company that is customer-centric and responsive to changing conditions,” he said.

A Utah native, Evans continues Industrial Supply’s legacy as a family-run business. Like Thompson, he is the grandson of the company’s founder Rudy Orlob.

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah-based MROP distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.

