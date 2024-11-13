Power Transmission Leaders Gather at PTDA 2024 Industry Summit

CHICAGO — The PTDA 2024 Industry Summit, held at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, brought together over 425 power transmission/motion control industry executives to explore the theme, “Broadening Horizons. Elevating Excellence.”

The event sparked fresh thinking and provided actionable insights for tackling key challenges within the PT/MC sector, the trade group said Wednesday.

Participants engaged in a series of forward-looking sessions focused on topics like artificial intelligence (AI), digital marketing and economic forecasting. Economist Taylor St. Germain, ITR Economics, provided an in-depth look at current economic trends, equipping attendees with the insights necessary to navigate the uncertainties of 2025 and beyond. Digital marketing expert Steve Lerch shared innovative strategies for connecting with today’s buyers, while AI specialist Ramy Nassar explored how artificial intelligence can automate processes and enhance customer experiences. The closing keynote by Tim Gabrielson added a lighter touch, combining humor and magic to offer attendees practical ways to tackle daily challenges with positivity and resilience.

During the Annual Business Meeting, the 2025 PTDA Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council was elected, with Bill Shepard, BDI and Sara Zimmerman, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America, elected as president and chair, respectively. Additionally, Brian Short, who retired from a 40-plus year career in the PT/MC industry in 2022, was celebrated as recipient of the Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement, the industry’s greatest honor.

Networking opportunities were a focus for attendees with events like the two-day Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange (MD-IDEX) which allowed for personalized discussions between channel partners. Special gatherings also brought together women in the industry, family-owned business leaders and young professionals, fostering community and collaboration across the industry.