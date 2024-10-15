NAHAD Debuts New Logo

The Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution — NAHAD — on Thursday unveiled a new logo that it says is "designed to reflect the future of the hose manufacturing and distribution industry."

NAHAD officials said the logo was designed in collaboration with a NAHAD member task force, along with additional input from the NAHAD community at large.

The association also said that it intends to completely redesign the NAHAD website with updated content and images to match "the vision of our logo."

"We are pleased to showcase NAHAD’s new look and feel, which illustrates a commitment to hose safety combined with utmost industry professionalism," the group wrote in an emailed announcement.