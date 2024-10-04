ISA Fall Summit 2024 Sets New Standards for Professional Growth

The opening keynote explored how AI is set to enhance, rather than replace, human ingenuity.

Industrial Supply Association
Oct 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 28 48 Pm
ISA

ISA’s Fall Summit, held Sept. 25-27 in Orlando, Florida, was an unforgettable gathering of industry professionals that combined high-energy networking, engaging learning sessions, and fun in a way that only ISA can deliver:

From the lively opening party to the engaging role-based roundtable discussions, the Summit buzzed with excitement from start to finish. Attendees from across the industrial supply channel came together to connect, share insights, and level up both professionally and personally.


A highlight of the event was the opening keynote, “AI + The New Human Frontier,” delivered by futurist Erica Orange. She explored the evolving relationship between generative AI and human creativity, providing a forward-thinking perspective on how AI is set to enhance, rather than replace, human ingenuity —a crucial insight for the industrial industry as it navigates technological advancements and innovation.


The Women in Industry Network track featured impactful discussions on work/life balance, mentorship, redefining success, and overcoming challenges. Attendees also enjoyed a special excursion to Disney Springs for casual networking in a relaxed, fun setting. Throughout the summit, the sessions offered valuable takeaways on career advancement, leadership, and overall professional growth.


“This year’s track was truly special because it brought together women from all corners of the industrial supply channel. The sense of community and shared learning was tangible,” commented Molly Langdon, Chair of the Women in Industry Network. “There’s something incredibly powerful about having a space where women in industrial supply can come together to learn from each other, share experiences, and grow. There’s no other event in the industry that offers this unique combination of connection, empowerment, and learning.”


The Emerging Leaders Network track centered on advancing young professionals in the industry, offering a series of sessions designed to enhance leadership skills, effective communication, problem-solving, negotiation tactics, and strategies for work/life balance. In addition to the educational programming, attendees enjoyed a night out of bowling, billiards, and games, striking a balance between professional networking and lighthearted fun.


“ISA’s Fall Summit gives Emerging Leaders the opportunity to connect with peers, learn from industry experts, have fun, and expand our networks,” reflects Kayla Jane McLaughlin, Chair of the Emerging Leaders Network. “There’s something really special about the energy and community at this event that you won’t find anywhere else. The relationships we’re building at this stage in our careers, both through this network and at this event, will be the connections that stay with us as we grow and advance in our career, and that’s something exciting to think about.”


The Channel Pros track brought together seasoned professionals to dive into the latest trends in profitability, inventory management, pricing and rebate strategies, and emerging cybersecurity and technology insights.


A standout feature of the event was the new Exchange session, which grouped attendees by job function for focused roundtable discussions. This session sparked meaningful conversations and provided actionable takeaways that attendees could bring back to their organizations.


“This year’s Fall Summit exceeded all expectations. The event continues to be a driving force in creating opportunities for real connection and professional growth within our industry,” said ISA CEO, Brendan Breen. “Whether through the education sessions, or new initiatives like The Exchange role-based roundtable, this event underscores the power of our community. The energy and ideas shared here will no doubt shape the future of our industry. It’s exciting to see it all in action.”


The 2024 Fall Summit was an outstanding success, offering a perfect blend of professional development, personal growth, and social activities that showcased the strength of ISA’s community. With a focus on growth, collaboration, and innovation, ISA continues to set the standard for connecting the industry and advancing the channel.

Latest in Associations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm
ISA Announces New Leadership for Emerging Leaders Network
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 2 29 33 Pm
PTDA Adds Eastern Sales, Proton.ai
September 30, 2024
I Stock 583965426
PTDA Hosts Annual Canadian Conference
July 22, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm
Associations
ISA Announces New Leadership for Emerging Leaders Network
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 2 29 33 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Eastern Sales, Proton.ai
I Stock 583965426
Associations
PTDA Hosts Annual Canadian Conference
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Associations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 2 29 33 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Eastern Sales, Proton.ai
Eastern's owner called the opportunity a "no-brainer."
September 30, 2024
I Stock 583965426
Associations
PTDA Hosts Annual Canadian Conference
Nearly 130 manufacturers and distributors met in Niagara Falls.
July 22, 2024
June 2024 Ad Giving Back Day (2)
Associations
AD Partners with Case for Smiles in Giving Back Event
More than 35 volunteers joined the event at AD's Pennsylvania headquarters.
July 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm
Associations
PTDA's 2024 Industry Summit 'Broadening Horizons'
The conference features the return of the much-anticipated and popular Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange.
July 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 29 13 Pm
Associations
ISA Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors
Vallen Industrial Sales Vice President Joyce Lansdale will serve as chair.
July 8, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (30)
Associations
AD Canada Hosts its Second Annual Meeting
More than 500 participants descended on Vancouver for the conference.
June 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 21 31 Pm
Associations
Adhesive and Sealant Council Adds 15 Members
The new companies span raw materials suppliers, manufacturers and adhesive and sealant consultants.
June 17, 2024
Iwdc 30th Anniversary Logo 900
Associations
IWDC Celebrates its 30th Anniversary
The cooperative's combined member sales have tripled over that span.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 10 At 11 26 06 Am
Associations
Longtime NAW Leader Van Dongen Dies
He headed the group for more than four decades before retiring in 2020.
June 10, 2024
2024 Fall Summit Save The Date
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for Fall Summit
The conference will be held in Orlando in late September.
June 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 44 22 Pm 64d53e26bdd30
Associations
Evergreen Supply Network Names New Executive Director
Jen Miller most recently served as president of agricultural product manufacturer Behlen Country.
June 3, 2024
The Music City Center, Nashville, Dec. 2022.
Associations
STAFDA Announces Educational Sessions for 2024 Convention
The annual convention and trade show will be held in November in Nashville.
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 28 At 3 31 47 Pm
Associations
Hydraquip Joins IDCO
The Houston company has provided fluid power solutions for more than four decades.
May 28, 2024
Alex Hodge And Matt Onofrio (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety-U.S. Appoints New Board Members
Horizon Distribution's Alex Hodge and GT Midwest's Matt Onofrio will join the panel next month.
May 22, 2024