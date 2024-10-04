ISA Fall Summit 2024 Sets New Standards for Professional Growth

ISA’s Fall Summit, held Sept. 25-27 in Orlando, Florida, was an unforgettable gathering of industry professionals that combined high-energy networking, engaging learning sessions, and fun in a way that only ISA can deliver:

From the lively opening party to the engaging role-based roundtable discussions, the Summit buzzed with excitement from start to finish. Attendees from across the industrial supply channel came together to connect, share insights, and level up both professionally and personally.





A highlight of the event was the opening keynote, “AI + The New Human Frontier,” delivered by futurist Erica Orange. She explored the evolving relationship between generative AI and human creativity, providing a forward-thinking perspective on how AI is set to enhance, rather than replace, human ingenuity —a crucial insight for the industrial industry as it navigates technological advancements and innovation.



The Women in Industry Network track featured impactful discussions on work/life balance, mentorship, redefining success, and overcoming challenges. Attendees also enjoyed a special excursion to Disney Springs for casual networking in a relaxed, fun setting. Throughout the summit, the sessions offered valuable takeaways on career advancement, leadership, and overall professional growth.



“This year’s track was truly special because it brought together women from all corners of the industrial supply channel. The sense of community and shared learning was tangible,” commented Molly Langdon, Chair of the Women in Industry Network. “There’s something incredibly powerful about having a space where women in industrial supply can come together to learn from each other, share experiences, and grow. There’s no other event in the industry that offers this unique combination of connection, empowerment, and learning.”



The Emerging Leaders Network track centered on advancing young professionals in the industry, offering a series of sessions designed to enhance leadership skills, effective communication, problem-solving, negotiation tactics, and strategies for work/life balance. In addition to the educational programming, attendees enjoyed a night out of bowling, billiards, and games, striking a balance between professional networking and lighthearted fun.



“ISA’s Fall Summit gives Emerging Leaders the opportunity to connect with peers, learn from industry experts, have fun, and expand our networks,” reflects Kayla Jane McLaughlin, Chair of the Emerging Leaders Network. “There’s something really special about the energy and community at this event that you won’t find anywhere else. The relationships we’re building at this stage in our careers, both through this network and at this event, will be the connections that stay with us as we grow and advance in our career, and that’s something exciting to think about.”



The Channel Pros track brought together seasoned professionals to dive into the latest trends in profitability, inventory management, pricing and rebate strategies, and emerging cybersecurity and technology insights.



A standout feature of the event was the new Exchange session, which grouped attendees by job function for focused roundtable discussions. This session sparked meaningful conversations and provided actionable takeaways that attendees could bring back to their organizations.



“This year’s Fall Summit exceeded all expectations. The event continues to be a driving force in creating opportunities for real connection and professional growth within our industry,” said ISA CEO, Brendan Breen. “Whether through the education sessions, or new initiatives like The Exchange role-based roundtable, this event underscores the power of our community. The energy and ideas shared here will no doubt shape the future of our industry. It’s exciting to see it all in action.”



The 2024 Fall Summit was an outstanding success, offering a perfect blend of professional development, personal growth, and social activities that showcased the strength of ISA’s community. With a focus on growth, collaboration, and innovation, ISA continues to set the standard for connecting the industry and advancing the channel.