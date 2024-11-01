A&M Supply, Helix Linear Join PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes new manufacturer member Helix Linear Technologies and new distributor member A&M Supply Inc.

Distributor

A&M Supply Inc. distributes many products including adjustable/variable speed drives, conveyers and material handling components and pumps.

“We believe that knowledge is power, and aligning with the PT/MC industry is just good business. We joined PTDA to make our company more valuable to the industry,” said Hank Moore, general manager.

Manufacturer

Founded in 2012, Helix Linear Technologies was created with the primary goal of manufacturing precision-engineered lead screws and linear actuators. Today, they also manufacture custom small diameter ball screws with specially shaped nuts which are well-suited for medical and military applications.

“As a company built on the strength of collaboration and innovation, we recognize that meaningful relationships are the foundation of success. Helix Linear Technologies joins PTDA to continue industry collaboration and drive innovation in the linear motion industry,” said Chris Nook, CEO.