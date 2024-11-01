AD Says Member Sales on Record Pace

Affiliated Distributors said Friday that its members have set a new record for sales through the first nine months of a calendar year.

The buying group’s members combined for $61 billion in overall sales in the first three-quarters of 2024, up 6% compared to the same window last year.

AD officials said that same-store sales were up 3% over that span, including 2% in both the U.S. and Canada; same-store sales in Mexico were up double-digits.

Members’ purchases from AD suppliers, meanwhile, climbed by 4% to $15.4 billion.

“Our community has had a strong third quarter with impressive growth,” AD CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement. “We continue to outpace industry growth and consolidation across our industries.”

AD has added 115 new members so far in 2024; more than 50 of those companies were included in its merger with Edge Group. That total does not include members set to join under the recently completed merger with IMARK Electrical. AD members also acquired 36 non-AD companies this year.